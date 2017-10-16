 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Third Week Nomination; Salman Apologises To Zubair; Bandgi’s BF To Enter The Show!

Too many things are happening inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. While a few contestants are following their strategies, a few of them are just going with the flow.
Recently, we saw Shivani Durga getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she clarified her black magic drama and spoke about what's going on inside the Bigg Boss house. Read on to know the latest update and spoilers of the reality show . . .
Shivani Durga Denies Accusation Of Performing Black Magic On Shilpa Shinde!
Shivani Durga was the latest contestant to get eliminated. In an interview to IE, when Shivani was asked about the accusation of performing black magic on Shilpa Shinde, she denied it.
Shivani Clarifies
She was quoted by IE as saying, "Shilpa was the one who was staring at me and I only gave it back to her. That night, the fight was between Shilpa, Hina and Vikas Gupta; don't know why Shilpa started giving me fierce looks. As for Puneesh (Sharma), I have no clue why he spread the word that I was doing some magic."
Bandgi & Puneesh’s Romance Is For The Camera!
Shivani also clarified that Bigg Boss is not scripted and the fights are not choreographed. She also added that Bandgi and Puneesh's romance is just for the camera.
Salman Khan Apologises To Zubair Khan!
It has to be recalled that Zubair Khan has said that he would be back only after Salman Khan apologises to him. Salman did apologise to him, but in his own way!
What Salman Said
He said that in the previous weekend he used the word "dog", for which he apologises. Not to the contestant but to the dogs for comparing such loyal creatures to such a person!
Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma
The audiences have witnessed Bandgi and Puneesh's closeness. A few fans even feel that they are faking it, to survive in the game.
Bandgi's BF Upset
Apparently, Puneesh is also said to be married, but is separated from his wife and has filed for divorce. Bandgi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal, is apparently upset with Bandgi and Puneesh's closeness (although it is a strategy) and it is being said that he is wishing to enter the show to bring reality out in the open!