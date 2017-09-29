 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: 8 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 11 will soon hit the television screens. The show was recently launched and the host of the show, Salman Khan revealed a few interesting things.
We had also revealed about 11 contestants - 6 celebrities and 5 commoners who are most likely to enter the show. Here are 8 reasons why you should watch this season...
1. Theme Of The Show
One of the reasons to watch the show is the theme of the show, which is unique. Salman Khan was quoted by IANS as saying, "We all have neighbours of every kind and every hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may not have so good ones."
2. Salman Khan To Be The Peacemaker Between The ‘Gharvale’ And ‘Padosis’.
Another reason is Salman Khan is the host and will be the peacemaker between ‘gharvale' and ‘padosis'. Salman adds, "Bigg Boss is one show that the country awaits with bated breath along with my movies; and like every year, I'm thrilled to welcome the new contestants into the Bigg Boss house."
3. ‘It Will Be A Full Entertainment Package’
"The theme of 'Padosis' and 'Gharwale' is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers." It will be interesting to watch people from different sections come under one roof - their drama and masala on the show will surely be an entertainment package (apart from tasks).
4. No Violation Will Be Tolerated
Salman feels many people come on the show for revamping their career and if they are fighting and misbehaving with people, industry professionals will not prefer to work with them. So he had asked people to behave, as no violation will be tolerated.
5. List Of Contestants Is Fantastic!
The host of the show, who says, he doesn't play any role in selection of contestants as well as in format, said that he got to know about the ‘list of contestants now and it's fantastic'.
6. Gaurav Gera As Pinky Padosan
It will be interesting to watch Gaurav Gera as Pinky Padosan. She will be bringing the gossips straight from the Bigg Boss house. It has to be seen when and how we will get to hear Pinky Padosan's gossips!
7. Kalkothri
Another reason is the jail. Although the design of the Bigg Boss house is yet to be known, it is said that the house will have an underground jail which will be used to punish the contestants as well as used as a secret room!
8. Akhara
It is also said that the house will have Akhara. Taking about the new additions, Manisha Sharma had said, "There are quite a few exciting and innovative elements getting added to the house this season, like an ‘aakhara' and a ‘kalkothri'. Viewers will be thrilled to see the way these spaces are going to be used."