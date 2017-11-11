 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: After Divya, Varun Sood Talks About Benafsha Soonawala-Priyank Sharma’s Closeness!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only creating a lot of buzz inside the house, they are also creating confusions outside the house, especially Priyank Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Benafsha Soonawala. Their partners are totally confused what are Priyank, Benafsha and Bandgi upto.

While Bandgi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal had announced his break up long before, it was Divya Agarwal's announcement of break up with her boyfriend, Priyank Sharma that shocked the fans (Divya was upset with Priyank and Benafsha's closeness). Now, Benafsha Soonawala's boyfriend, Varun Sood had reacted to the same. Read on...

Varun Doesn’t Watch Bigg Boss! In an interview to IB Times, Varun clarified, "Basically, I don't watch Big Boss and whatever I know is from my family. I haven't spoken to them yet so I don't really know what's happening." Varun Knows About Reality Shows! He further added, "The thing is I have been on reality shows. And I know what all they edit and what all they don't. It's a 24 hour thing that they sitting in the same house." Varun Wants To Talk To Ben! "You only get to watch one hour on the episode. And you really don't know what's happening the rest of the 23 hours. So I shall not jump to conclusion. I shall wait until she is out and talk to her about it. It's not a big deal." Varun Trusts Benafsha When asked whether he was feeling insecure about his girlfriend Ben and Priyank's growing closeness, he said, "Not at all, I trust her. I trust her on a different level all together." Varun Do Not Want To Jump Into Conclusion "I am pretty sure there's something more this which hasn't been shown. And when she's out, I'll ask her. I am a guy who doesn't jump into the conclusion." Varun Says He Is A Sorted Guy "I am a sorted guy in the head and I shall wait 60 more days she'll come with the trophy, then I'll ask her. That's not an issue." Varun Asks Fans Not To Ask About Bigg Boss 11 He also shared an Instagram story in which he asked fans to not to ask anything about Bigg Boss. He shared the snapshot of his Insta story on Twitter. Varun’s Insta Story "I request you all not to ask me anything about bb11 i know as much as you guys. When the show is over we'll get answers till then keep loving favourite contestant and trust. Im doing that :)"

