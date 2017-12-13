 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: After Luv, Now Hiten & Priyank Dress Up As Women; Fans Can’t Stop Laughing!

The latest luxury budget task, BB Lab tests the patience of the Bigg Boss 11 housemates. Yesterday (December 12), Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan completed the task, today it is Hina's team's turn.

When Bigg Boss asks Hina's team to make Vikas' team angry, Hina and Priyank try their best to provoke the opposite team members, especially Vikas Gupta. The duo will be seen taking revenge on Vikas! The atmosphere gets serious as they start making personal attacks! But, the atmosphere becomes cool as Hiten and Priyank will be seen dressed up as women and does funny acts.

Vikas Warns His Team Vikas tells his team that Hiten is dressing up like a woman and they shouldn't react. Hiten does funny acts in front of Arshi, who is seen controlling her smile. Hiten Dresses Up As Woman! Hiten then goes towards his friend, Vikas. He calls Vikas, Vikky. Hina and Hiten try to make Vikas laugh, but as per the promo, he doesn't react. Unseen! Hina & Akash Help Priyank Priyank will also be seen wearing a swimming costume! He was also seen donning a wig and posing like model! In an unseen video, Priyank was seen getting ready, while Akash and Hina help him! Akash Dances Akash too, tries to make everyone laugh. He is seen dancing in front of them, shirtless! But instead of being funny, his dance looked disgusting! Even Puneesh will be seen telling, "Sanchalk ko bi hassi nahi ayi." Fans’ Find Priyank Funny: Fans’ Tweets While a few fans found Priyank funny, a few others felt it was disgusting and cheap! Sharing the collage, a fan (VsAl)‏ wrote, "Hahaha This is hilarious 😂😂😂 #PriyankSharma OMG !!." Aarohi & Mehtab Aarohi Verma: Yeh dekhke toh D, B , US sab wapas aajaynge😂😂😂😂 Mehtab Ahmed‏: I am waiting for today's episode.. are you??? #BB11 #Biggboos11 #Priyanksharma Fans’ Find Hiten Funny Harpreet Toor‏: Haha..hiten puri shiddat se task kr rhe hain😂😂😂

SACHI ❤‏: Hahaa arshi's clothes he is wearing lol😭😭😉😉😉😂😂 Rathijit & @gshraddha3 Rathijit "LUV TYAGI" #bb11‏: Priyank ko aj accha khasaa vote milega :) ...priyank save hai abto

@gshraddha3: #Hiten wear arshi's dress of last Sunday.... 😂😂😂 Luking cute😘😍

