 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: After Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan Becomes The New Captain Of The House!

Hina Khan surprised the viewers by entering the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has managed to impress the viewers with her game in the house.

The show has got her lot of fans because of which Hina has been getting a lot of support. The actress also has support from YRKKH actor, Rohan Mehra, who was also part of the previous season of the reality show. The actress has also been getting a lot of support from her alleged boyfriend, Rocky.

Recently, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by giving them gifts from their family members on the occasion of Diwali. Hina got a gift from Rocky and got emotional.

In the Bigg Boss house, the actress has been playing well. It has to be recalled that the actress was nominated to be one of the contenders for captaincy, but was replaced by Vikas Gupta. Hina and Vikas had a huge fight, but later they became friends. Hina has now managed to become the captain of the house.

In last night's episode, Hina and Arshi got into a verbal spat. Arshi also tried to pick up her shoes and hit Hina. She spit on Hina from the jail. The housemates yelled at Arshi for her cheap act and supported Hina.

Now, it has to be seen how Hina manages the housemates.