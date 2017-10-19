 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Along With Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja To Enter The Show As A Wild Card Entrant!

Bigg Boss 11 fans are in for surprise! As we revealed earlier, there were reports that Priyank Sharma, who was asked to leave the show, would re-enter. But then again, the reports were rubbished.

Now, again there are reports that Priyank Sharma would enter the show as a wild card entrant. Also, the latest report suggests that YouTube sensation, Dhinchak Pooja, will enter the show along with Priyank as a wild card entrant! Read on to know what Dhinchak Pooja has to say . . .