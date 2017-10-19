 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Along With Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja To Enter The Show As A Wild Card Entrant!

Bigg Boss 11 fans are in for surprise! As we revealed earlier, there were reports that Priyank Sharma, who was asked to leave the show, would re-enter. But then again, the reports were rubbished.
Now, again there are reports that Priyank Sharma would enter the show as a wild card entrant. Also, the latest report suggests that YouTube sensation, Dhinchak Pooja, will enter the show along with Priyank as a wild card entrant! Read on to know what Dhinchak Pooja has to say . . .
Why Dhinchak Pooja Declined Bigg Boss Offer Earlier?
Dhinchak Pooja, who is all set to enter the show, was quoted by HT as saying, "When I got my first call from Bigg Boss I was busy working on my next song so I had to decline it."
Why Pooja Decided To Do Bigg Boss?
"But now that my song is ready and they have approached me for the show again, I decided to take it up. Though I didn't get the opportunity to follow the show much given my busy work schedule, whatever little I have watched I completely enjoyed it."
Dhinchak Pooja Want To Gain Experience
"The show is a huge hit and I want be a part of it to gain experience. I don't have any strategy in mind that how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they come."
Dhinchak Pooja Is A Huge Fan Of Salman Khan
She says that she is a huge fan of the host, Salman Khan, and is looking forward to meeting him. Her family and friends are excited that she is going to meet Salman. She adds that the show will help her get to know him better.
Dhinchak Pooja Has Acting & Singing Dreams!
Dhinchak Pooja says that she has acting and singing dreams. She adds, "If good offers come my way then I am ready to them up."
Pooja’s Fourth Single Releasing Soon!
Apparently, her fourth single will be releasing soon. Although she didn't reveal much about the song, she added that she is looking forward to people's reaction to the song.