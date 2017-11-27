 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Appy Fizz Caller Exposes Luv; Evicted Contestant Sapna Says She Will Miss Hina Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 : Sapna Chaudhary gets ELIMINATED from the house ! | FilmiBeat

In yesterday's Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Arshi Khan was seen upset and breaks down as Shilpa turns a cold shoulder towards her. She also fights with Vikas Gupta for not supporting her during captaincy task and feels he is always supporting Puneesh and Bandgi.

Salman Khan asks Arshi to chill as mothers (as Arshi calls Shilpa, maa) get upset sometimes! Salman announced fun tasks that brought smiles on the contestants. Read on to know the highlights and also, check out as to what the evicted contestant has to say...

Appy Fizz Caller Of The Week Questions Luv Later, the Appy Fizz caller of the week, questions Luv as to how he can lie about Arshi's clothes during courtroom task as he was also present with Hina and Priyank during the discussion! Luv Nervous Luv becomes nervous and doesn't know how to answer it! He tries to answer the caller by telling that he couldn't recall at that time (during the task). Arshi Happy Hina and Priyank are shocked and look innocent. The housemates call Luv, a liar. Arshi is happy that Hina and her group's lie are caught! Well, we must say, "Arshi, apki awaam sun aur dekh rahe hai!" Housemates Dance With Remo & Jacqueline Race 3 actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Remo D'Souza enter the house and assign some fun task to the contestants. Jacqueline makes Puneesh & Akash hug, and Hina & Vikas dance. Remo also teaches the housemates, the steps on Akash's rap song. Race 3 Cast On Bigg Boss 11 The other Race 3 cast, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Remo and Saqib Saleem Qureshi join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss sets and are seen dancing together to the snippets of songs. It's Time For Elimination Salman announces elimination that is done in a different way. The contestants are called to the garden area. As Shilpa is safe, the other three contestants, Sapna, Priyank and Hina are asked to sit on a moving column. When it stops moving, one of them would have been eliminated. Sapna Evicted; Bandgi Happy! Sapna leaves the house, while Hina, Luv and Priyank can't control their tears! Bandgi talks to the camera and tells that she is happy as Sapna left. Bandgi says that she was upset with Sapna as she was talking bad about her and Puneesh. Vikas & Priyank Fight Vikas and Priyank are seen fighting, as the latter feels Vikas doesn't listen to him at all! Luv tries to stop them. Vikas walks away and is seen talking to Arshi about Priyank! Sapna Feels Hina Is Misinterpreted By Others! Sapna, who is out of the house, is happy with her journey. She says that she will miss all her inmates, but will miss Luv, Priyank and Hina more! In an interview, she was also seen telling that Hina is a good person, but is misinterpreted by others! Sapna's Mother Didn't Want Her To Participate Sapna was quoted by HT as saying, "My mother did not want me to participate in the show, but I did and have no regrets. I was here to find out more about my capabilities and the experience had been wonderful." Will She Like To Enter As Wild Card Contestant? She further added, "I don't think they [Bigg Boss and Colors] would even consider taking me back as a wild card contestant thanks to my non-controversial contribution to the show." Sapna Will Miss Hina Khan! She further added, "I interacted with everyone, so I will miss all, but Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi a little more than others. I will also miss interacting with Salman ji. Sapna Wants Akash To Win Bigg Boss 11! "As far as who should win Bigg Boss, I think Akash Dadlani, bechara dil ka achha hain, sab ke liye karta hain.. But Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra don't deserve to win the show. The way they are handling their relationship and showing it off on national television is not right." Sapna's Love Bite Song! Sapna is happy with the response that her Bollywood debut number ‘Love Bite' got. She says that she is open to acting, singing and choreography offers. Sapna Is Ready To Shift To Mumbai She added, "If good opportunities come my way then I am ready to shift base to Mumbai. I have good friends in the city."

