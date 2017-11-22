 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s BIG LIE EXPOSED! Arshi's Parents REVEAL Her Age & Other Details!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan, has never failed to hit the headlines. She has always been surrounded by controversies. Despite such controversies, she has come out clean in the Bigg Boss house and the viewers are loving her!

But, her recent revelation on the show, about her family (grandfather is characterless and had 18 wives) has upset her family members.

Arshi’s Grandfather In an interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Arshi's father, Mohammad Arman Khan said, "My father died in 1945. At that time, I was four years old." Arshi’s Father Reveal… "I myself know very little about my father, then how did Arshi know that my father had 18 marriages and how his character was? We never told Arshi about her grandfather." Arshi’s Grandfather Had 2 Wives, Not 18! Arshi's father further said that he just knew his father was a jailer in Bhopal Central Jail during British rule and he had two marriages." Arshi’s Mother Reveal Her Real Age! Arshi's mother, Nadra Sultan, also revealed that Arshi's real age is not 27 but she is 31! Arshi got herself enrolled in Bhopal's Mayo Medical College, where (in her mark sheet) her year of birth is mentioned as July 29, 1986. Arshi Is Not From Afghanistan! Arshi's parents also revealed that they were not from Afghanistan, but belong to Jahangirabad, in Bhopal.

