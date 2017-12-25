 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Says Her Eviction Was UNEXPECTED; Clarifies Her Past Didn’t End Her Journey!

The viewers saw yet another shocking eviction on Bigg Boss 11! After Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan got evicted from the house. It was a shocker to contestants, viewers and Arshi as well. Arshi even told Salman Khan (host of the show) that she couldn't believe as she thought she would make it to top 5 finalists!

Arshi managed to stay in limelight since the beginning. She grabbed attention by flirting with Hiten and even said that she doesn't mind being his second wife! Her bond with Shilpa, Akash and Vikas made headlines. No doubt that she was considered as one of the biggest entertainer of this season! She was also announced as the most Googled entertainer after Sunny Leone in India, in 2017. Read on to know what Arshi has to say...

Arshi Finds Hard To Believe That She Got Less Votes! In an interview to HT, Arshi said, "I really don't understand if I was so popular and driving force of the house then how could I not receive votes? It was unexpected. I even told the makers of the show and Salman Khan the same thing." Arshi Had An Incredible Time On Bigg Boss Arshi further added that she has no complains as she had an incredible time in the Bigg Boss house. She even added that she would love to go back on the show as wild card entrant. Arshi Wants To Re-enter BB Again As Wild Card Entrant! Arshi wanted to win the show and feels that she had so much more to do. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was telling my manager that I hope they send me inside the house again in January. Even my parents thought that at least I will be one among the top three finalists." Arshi’s Case Was The Reason For Her Eviction? We had already reported that there was an arrest warrant against Arshi Khan as she had painted India and Pakistan's national flags on her semi-nude body. Post Arshi's eviction, there were speculations that she might have got evicted because of the case! Did Her Past End Her Journey On Bigg Boss? When asked if her past was the reason that her journey in the Bigg Boss show ended, Arshi clarified, "I don't think so. All these are my past and I have clarified a few things while inside the house. Also I don't care what happened earlier, for me the present moment matters. Main bindass rahti hoon." ‘India Saw Me Live On Bigg Boss’ She further added, "What you read about me can be made up but then India saw me live on Bigg Boss and they now know the kind of person I am." Arshi Doesn’t Know Gehana Vasisth! "I have also heard about this model-actor (Gehana Vasisth) from Bhopal who spoke a lot about me (especially my age and marital status)." Arshi clarifies that she doesn't know Gehana. Arshi feels that the model-actress is just trying to cash in on her popularity. Vikas Gupta Deserves To Win; Shilpa Is Also Good! Arshi feels that her closest friend, Vikas Gupta deserves to win as he is using his brain to play the game. She adds that Vikas always kept his promise! She even adds Shilpa is also good player. Hina WAS Playing Well! She adds Hina was playing the game well before but now she is not as she is (most of the times) seen relaxing on her bed. Others (Akash and Puneesh) are not even considered as players. Now that Arshi is out of the house, she feels anybody can be eliminated in future. Arshi Just Wants To Work Now! Arshi adds that she will party with other Bigg Boss contestants (Bandgi, Benafsha and others). She is also looking at acting projects on both TV and films. She wants to work with Salman in a film. She further added that she just wants to work now!

