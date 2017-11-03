 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What! Arshi Khan Is Married To A Bookie!

A few days ago, South actress Gehana Vasisth had exposed Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan. She had said that Arshi is faking her identity and is married to a 50-year-old man. She had also added that Arshi has 10 criminal cases pending against her.
Gehana also had targeted Priyank Sharma saying that he is a bisexual and alleged that he sleeps around for work with top casting directors in Bollywood! Now, Gehana claims that Arshi is married to a Pakistani bookie, who is from Karachi!
Gehana Exposes Arshi Again!
In a chat with Asia TV, Gehana said, "Do you know that Arshi Khan has time and again filed police complaints that she was threatened by bookies from Pakistan and Dubai?"
Gehana Says…
"You can just Google online and check out the facts if you type Arshi+Khan+bookie+Dubai you will come to know that Arshi Khan had filed complaints in 2015 and again in 2016 against some Pakistani and Dubai-based bookies."
Arshi Is Married To A Bookie Who Is From Karachi
"What Arshi Khan did not tell the world that one of the bookies was her husband from Karachi and she was married to him. When her husband found out that Arshi Khan was close to Shahid Afridi (which was another big lie) he tried to influence her to fix a meeting with Shahid Afridi."
Arshi Dumped Her Pakistani Husband!
"The bookie husband offered her Rs 10 Crore which she could give to Shahid Afridi and get him to turn the match. But her husband did not know that Arshi Khan was lying all along and she had never met or spoken to Afridi in her life. So they fought and Arshi dumped her Pakistani husband."