 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What! Arshi Khan Is Married To A Bookie!

A few days ago, South actress Gehana Vasisth had exposed Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan. She had said that Arshi is faking her identity and is married to a 50-year-old man. She had also added that Arshi has 10 criminal cases pending against her.

Gehana also had targeted Priyank Sharma saying that he is a bisexual and alleged that he sleeps around for work with top casting directors in Bollywood! Now, Gehana claims that Arshi is married to a Pakistani bookie, who is from Karachi!