 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Threatens Priyank; Benafsha Punished For Pulling Akash’s Hair!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are fighting with each other for no reason. During the luxury budget task, the viewers witnessed a major fight between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawala. She had said that Akash passed nasty comments on her. Ben took Puneesh Sharma's name and he lost his cool.

Soon two groups were formed - One group had Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Luv Tyagi, while the other had Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani in it.

Benafsha Pulls Akash Dadlani’s Hair! The fight got so much intense that other contestants couldn't control them. Puneesh even went on to attack Priyank. But, Ben lost her cool and pulled Akash's hair. Benafsha PUNISHED! As per Bigg Boss' rule, no matter what, physical violence is not tolerated. Hence, Ben was punished. Not only she was sent to jail, she also got nominated for eviction. Did Akash Really Make Nasty Comments On Ben? There are also reports that Akash didn't make nasty comments on Ben. She said this to get footage! Puneesh Breaks The Rule! On the other hand, during the luxury budget task, the captain, Puneesh, who was also the supervisor, didn't follow the rule! Instead of keeping a watch on the contestants, he went to sleep and was also seen romancing with Bandgi Kalra. Hina Breaks The Rule! During the task, before Puneesh came, Hina convinced the rest of the contestants to leave the rocket! But, along with Hina, other contestants had to pay for their mistake. Who Stayed In The Rocket Till The End? The contestant who remained in the rocket till the end were - Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala, Sapna Choudhary, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. Hina Guilty! Bigg Boss announced that the luxury budget task was cancelled as the contestants didn't follow the rules. Bigg Boss also said that the prize money was slashed to zero. Hina blamed Puneesh for not following the rule. She was also seen guilty as she felt she was the reason for the loss. Hina & Hiten Jailed! This is not all, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to name two contestants who performed worst. According to report, the housemates chose Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani as the worst performers of the week. Hina and Hiten would be joining Ben in the jail (Kalkotri). Arshi & Priyank Fight Meanwhile, we hear that Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma would also get into fight. Apparently, Arshi loses her cool over Priyank's girly taunts and threatens him! Arshi Threatens Priyank Arshi tells Priyank that she knows where he resides in Malad, Mumbai. Once she will be out of the Bigg Boss house, she will show him what she can do. She also says that the area he resides is hers and will not spare him! Arshi & Priyank Arshi and Priyank have not been in good terms. It has to be recalled that after Priyank came back to the house, he has brought Arshi's past and made her cry. Arshi's publicist has also filed FIR against him (Sapna, Colors and Endemol).

SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 11 Prize Money Reduced To Zero; Puneesh Sharma Slammed; Hina Khan Breaks Down!