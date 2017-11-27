 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi’s Ex Dennis Nagpal Is HURT & SHOCKED; Says She Wore His Tee on Day 19!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's extreme PDA has not only disturbed the housemates and fans, her family was also upset. Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal is hurt because of her extreme closeness towards Puneesh Sharma. He also announced his break-up.

Dennis feels that that Bandgi and Puneesh's love story which started off as a publicity stunt, eventually got serious and DIRTY! Read on to know more...

Puneesh's Idea To Stage A Love Story! In an interview to Spotboye, Dennis said, "It was Puneesh's idea to stage a love story with Bandgi for cameras because these guys have nothing to offer to the show. Bandagi is not a violent girl or bold like Arshi." Bandgi Agreed To Puneesh's Idea! "Bandgi agreed to Puneesh's idea but gradually they started spending cozy moments in the night which was not needed. And now it is definitely not for the cameras as they are quite evidently physically involved." Puneesh Is A Wrong Guy! Dennis feels that Puneesh is a wrong guy for Bandgi. He added, "He is divorced and 34, why would he leave the chance to date a 24-year-old." Dennis Says... Regarding their intimacy, Dennis added, "If he was getting touchy with her, then she could have taken a stand or resisted which she didn't do. If a girl says no to a guy, no one will have the guts to do anything. She didn't do it." Dennis Added Further... "How can you allow any random guy to come close to you and get cozy? She is also equally involved and getting dirty. Now they are on next level. Talking dirty, going to the washroom to make out." Dennis Doesn't Want To Enter BB House As Bandgi's BF When asked as to if he plans to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house, he said, "If I ever enter the house, I will as Dennis Nagpal and not as Bandgi's boyfriend." Bandgi Wore His Tee on Day 19! Dennis says that Bandgi wore his tee on 19th day, in the house. He said, "She took my tee before entering the house, saying she will miss me and stuff. She wore it once on Day 19." (Image Source: Spotboye) Dennis Didn't Want To Stop Bandgi He adds that he didn't want to stop Bandgi as Bigg Boss is a big platform and her let her participate. Both of them were upset as they would miss each other. Bandgi Has Always Shown Her Good Side He concluded by saying, "She has always shown me good side of her like a dedicated girl who used to go office regularly and then come home and do video chat with me." Dennis Is Shocked & Hurt "15 days in a month I used to visit Mumbai and we used to stay together. After staying with her also I couldn't figure out that she can be like this. It is a very big shock."

