 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra Labels Hina Khan 'Evil', Exposes Arshi Khan's 'Dirty Game'!

Bandgi Kalra is all guns blazing after being eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 and has made shocking revelations about her ex-inmates and said they're all faking it in front of the cameras. She lambasted Hina Khan as "evil and insecure."
She also thrashed Arshi Khan by saying that she's "playing a dirty game" and predicted that the "coming weeks will be bad for her."
On Hina Khan
"Hina is evil and insecure of her position. She gets extremely mean for the game. Among the entire celebrity clan, she has been a huge disappointment," said Bandgi to Firstpost.
Bandgi On Hina
"She needs supporters around her to justify her statements. Once Priyank and Luv are evicted then we will see how strong she is," Bandgi summed it up on Hina.
House Wars
For those of you who don't know, Bandgi and Hina had a major fight during a task and the issue has not been resolved between the two yet.
On Arshi Khan
"Arshi was good earlier, now she is playing a dirty game. For the first half season she was with Shilpa, and the second half she shifted on Hina's side, but she has realised that it's not working," said Bandgi.
Bandgi On Arshi
"Now she is confused whether she should be with Shilpa or Vikas, or stay with Hina. Once Priyank and Luv leave, Hina won't be friendly with Arshi. Coming weeks will be bad for her," predicted Bandgi.