 »   »   » BB 11: SSHH!! Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma Kiss After The Lights Go Out; Sabyasachi Eliminated!

A lot of things are happening inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Apart from fights, masti, we will get to see romance as well!! Yes, romance, wondering who??

Of course, it is Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance. We have been seeing them together in the house, Puneesh always sticks to Bandgi and she doesn't hesitate as well. But all these things go unnoticed as Salman Khan said, because Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's fight is dominating the house! Well, looks like the upcoming episode will be all about Bandgi and Puneesh as viewers are fed-up of Shilpa and Vikas' fights! Read on to know more...

Bandagi & Puneesh’s Love Affair Apparently, late night, Bandagi and Puneesh planned to get intimate in the bathroom. But as soon as they planned to enter the bathroom, the cameras turned towards them and they got alert! Salman Warns Housemates Salman also warns them indirectly by saying that there are 100s of cameras inside the house and the contestants should keep in mind that they are on national television! Bandgi Helps Priyank In the upcoming promo, Priyank is seen taking Bandgi's help to apply cream on his back. Later, Priyank and Sapna are seen discussing about Bandgi and Puneesh's love story! Sapna is seen telling that Bandgi and Puneesh's love is for cameras! Puneesh Gets Jealous Meanwhile, Puneesh and Bandgi are seen discussing, while the former confesses that he got jealous when Bandgi was applying lotion to Priyank! Bandgi & Puneesh Under The Blanket In the upcoming episode, after the lights go out, Bandgi and Puneesh are seen under the blanket. Puneesh asks Bandgi to kiss him, while Bandgi hesitates as she feels someone would see them! Camera’s Everywhere!! Somebody will see them!! Well, there are cameras aren't they aware of it? Don't they know nothing can be hidden inside the Bigg Boss house! Bandgi & Puneesh Kiss Both of them are shown kissing! Will Salman warn them? Well, let's wait for the tonight's episode. Also, it has to be seen what Bandgi's ex-boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal has to say about this! We are sure he will be disgusted! What? Bandgi Is Married! Meanwhile, after talking about Arshi, Priyank and Vikas, now Gehana Vasisth has targetted Bandgi. The South actress says that Bandgi is already married to a Punjabi businessman a couple of years ago. Now, both of them are staying separately! Sabyasachi Satpathy According to the latest report, among nine contestants nominated, Sabyasachi Satpathy will be getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house, this week!

