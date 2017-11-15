 »   »   » BB 11: Bandgi Kalra Was Offered C*nd*m Ad; You Will Be SHOCKED To Know What Her Reaction Was!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance is the hot topic of discussion, these days. We recently reported about an unseen video that went viral on social media. In the video, the couple was seen indulging in dirty talks.

Despite Salman Khan warning them to be careful, the couple went ahead and got cosy. In yesterday's episode, both locked themselves in the bathroom.

Bandgi & Puneesh If you have noticed, whenever Puneesh and Bandgi are seen getting intimate, condom advertisement ticker runs on screen. According to Bollywoodlife report, Bandgi, who is a software engineer and model, who hails from Chandigarh, was offered a condom ad. Bandgi Kalra Was Offered A Condom Ad The source was quoted as saying, "Bandgi was offered a condom ad a year and a half before but she refused it saying that she did not want to do anything that would upset or offend her parents." Bandgi & Puneesh Romance "Now, she clearly seems to have forgotten that inside the house. Funnily, every time Puneesh and Bandgi are together, the ticker of the condom ad comes." Channel Is Cashing In On What’s Happening On The Show! "The channel and brand are surely cashing in on what they are doing inside the house. And she is not even aware of it. Karma surely has a way of retribution." Bandgi & Puneesh Love Is Fake! While the housemates and the evicted contestants feel that their love is fake and just for the cameras, Bandgi and Puneesh claim that it is real. Bandgi & Puneesh Love Initially, the evicted contestant, Sabyasachi Satpathy had said that Puneesh was using Bandgi, and he has no clue what Bandgi was up to. But later he took a u-turn and said he feels they might have started liking each other genuinely! Sabyasachi On Bandgi & Puneesh Sabyasachi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I know people do weird things when they are in love but I had a conversation with them. I've told them to have control over their feelings and emotions as they are watched 24/7 by cameras. I think they have started liking each other genuinely." Puneesh & Bandgi Apparently, Puneesh is tagged as a Casanova. It is also said that he had divorced his wife. On the other hand, Bandagi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal was upset with her closeness towards Puneesh and had announced his break-up!

