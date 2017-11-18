 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra’s Brother & Ex-Boyfriend Dennis Upset With FAKE Reports!

Recently, there were reports that Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Bandgi Kalra's father has been hospitalised because of high blood pressure. It was said that her father fell ill after watching her excessive PDA with Puneesh Sharma.

It was even said that since she belonged to a well-to-do family, her relatives were immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But now, her brother has refuted the reports and called them fake. Read on...

Bandgi’s Brother Upset With Fake Reports Bandgi's brother. Vasu was quoted by News18.com as saying, "We are very saddened by these kinds of cooked up stories. Bandgi’s Father Is Fit & Fine! He said, "My father is very much fit and fine. He is not admitted or visited any hospital. Rather he is busy with his work commitments." ‘Family Is Strong & Will Face Any Situation’ He further added, "We belong to a very reputed family and these kinds of fake and cheap stories are trying to defame my family. But we are strong and will face any situation." Bandgi’s Brother Requests Viewers To Not To Believe In False News "Once I again I would like to inform that all the stories of my father being hospitalised of upset with Bandagi are completely fake and I request you all not to believe in such false news." Bandgi’s Ex-BF, Dennis Nagpal Says… Bandgi' boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal, who broke up with her after watching her getting intimate with Puneesh in the house, said, "I am saddened by the negative news of Bandagi doing the rounds." Fake Stories To Garner Attention! He further added, "It does hurt to see these kinds of stories being circulated just to garner attention."

