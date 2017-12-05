 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra Refutes Rumour Of Her Being Thrown Out Of House!

Recently, Bandgi Kalra was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. She was shocked with her eviction as she felt Luv Tyagi deserved to leave the house. She also feels that being with Hina Khan helped him to survive in the house.

Here's what the actress has to say about her relationship with Puneesh Sharma, ex Dennis Nagpal and rumours about her personal life that were doing the rounds when she was inside the Bigg Boss house...

Regarding Her Relationship With Puneesh... In an interview to IE, Bandgi said, "Our love was completely true and I have no complains if it has gone against me. I completely enjoyed my stint in the show and that's what matters to me." Bandgi Adds… "And I don't have any regret of whatever happened between me and Puneesh. I won't say it was right but it happened in the emotion and I won't analyse or cry over spilled milk now." Bandgi Will Continue Her Relationship With Puneesh After The Show "I also have no qualms in accepting that I will continue my relationship with him after the show. I will wait for him as long as need, as I want him to come back with the winning trophy." Bandgi’s Father Hospitalised! It has to be recalled that while she was in the Bigg Boss house, there were rumours about her personal life in the outside world. It was said that her father was hospitalised because of her and Puneesh's extreme PDA. Bandgi Thrown Out Of Her Mumbai Flat! It was even said that her landlord threw her out of the Mumbai flat. Her boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal claimed that Bandgi dumped her. Bandgi Refutes All Rumours! Bandgi clears all the rumours, "Everything was just a fake rumour. My father was hale and hearty all this while. No show is important than my father and if he would have been unwell, the makers would have informed me." Regarding Her Ex-Dennis & Her Society "As for the boyfriend, I dumped him before the show and since I was away, he got the opportunity to speak whatever he felt like. And my landlord has not thrown me out, everyone in the society is actually excited to welcome me." Dennis Nagpal Wrote… Now that Bandgi is out of the house, the viewers will be eager to know what her ex Dennis has to say! Post Bandgi's eviction, Dennis took to social media, "First people congratulated when she went in the house, now people are congratulating when she's coming out of the house 😂😂😂 Such is life! #BB11 #BiggBoss11."

