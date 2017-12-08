 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Clarifies That She Is Not The Reason Behind Priyank & Divya’s Break-up!

Bigg Boss 11 : Priyank Sharma REVEALS he BROKE UP with Divya Agarwal before ENTERING show | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Benafsha Soonawala and Priyank Sharma were very good friends in the house. But the duo got too much close that his girlfriend, Divya announced her break-up. Also, in one of the unseen videos, Priyank was also seen telling Luv that he had developed feelings for Ben. This hurt Divya!

In the previous episode, we saw Divya Agarwal entering the house and advising him to play solo. She also revealed that she has broken up with him. Priyank broke down as soon as she left the house and was also confused with her words!

Bigg Boss Extra Dose: Vikas Consoles Priyank In the ‘Extra Dose' video, Vikas Gupta was seen consoling Priyank. He asks Priyank to stop thinking about his and DivYank fans. He tells Priyank that mistake happens but they need to work on it. Was Ben Reason Behind DivYank's Break-up? After seeing Priyank upset, the fans lashed out at Divya for being rude to Priyank. They also felt Benafsha was the reason for Divya and Priyank's break-up. Ben Clarifies... In an interview to Bollywoodlife, Benfasha clarifies, "Why do people think I am the only reason why Divya has broken up with Priyank. Once I came out, I spoke to Divya. We are not best friends but we spoke well. She told me, Ben, it's not your fault." Divya Agarwal "Divya's main problem is that her name has not been mentioned by Priyank as she expected it to be. He has been mentioning other girls. She is like, why is my name not being taken. He is talking about this and that girl." Priyank's Statements Keeps Changing! "Priyank's statements are changing by the day. Honestly, I don't know much about the relationship they share or shared. Last night, he told Hina (Khan) that they broke up before he went inside." Divya Was Not Rude To Priyank "I don't think Divya was rude. I felt she was pretty polite. Yes, she was hurt. Perhaps it was not the occasion to break up. I feel it was a little too early. As per my opinion, she could have let Priyank come out and talk to her." Ben Adds... "But once someone's inside there is a communication gap. When I came out, I had to explain to many people that all that they were seeing was not the actual thing. You are inside for 24 hours and there's a lot of editing. No one knows what happens in the uncut footage." Ben Feels Divya Advised Priyank Well Benafsha felt that Divya was not rude as she was concerned and advised him well. Ben added, "When she spoke about their fans, I felt her intention was not to psyche Priyank out. It was like Kuch galat ho raha hai, usko sahi karo." Ben Feels Divya's Advise Was Extremely Important! Ben feels that Divya's advice was extremely important as she told Priyank to think individually. She also feels Divya did the right thing by telling him that Vikas was only his genuine friend in the house.

