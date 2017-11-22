 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Lashes Out At Priyank; Clarifies That She Didn’t Do Anything For Footage!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are creating a lot of confusions in the house regarding their relationship. Recently, Benafsha Soonawala got eliminated from the house. The way she was with Priyank, made people judge that Ben wanted Priyank to confess his love for him!

But post her eviction, Ben clarified in her interviews that her conversations with Priyank was fun and a big fat joke! After Ben's clarification, many of them started trolling her on Twitter (regarding her relationship with Priyank). The fans are extremely confused what to believe and what not. They also feel that post Bandgi or Puneesh's eviction, they too, would tell the same!

Ben Is Shocked After knowing as to why people judged her, Benafsha was shocked as she felt her friends betrayed her! In an interview to an entertainment portal, Ben said, "Priyank, Luv, and Hina have been discussing how I have been running after Priyank. I don't expect anybody else to know what was going on but Priyank, he himself said that Benafsha is running after me. I was SHOCKED!" Priyank Should Have Cleared That It Was A Joke "Because that's not the truth and we were just joking around and it must have looked wrong temporarily to people but at least Priyank should have cleared it out. I would just joke with him, but this was just blown out of proportion." Benafsha Clarified About Her Relationship With Priyank In All Her Interviews… It has to be recalled that in an interview, she had clarified her relationship with Priyank was a big fat joke. She also said that she gives bro vibes to Priyank, but many felt that she said Priyank is like her brother. Benafsha Tweeted… She took to Twitter to clarify the same. She wrote, "Uff. I said I give bro vibes to a lot of guys which is why they're comfortable with me. Please don't twist my words guys." Ben Wanted To Talk To Priyank’s GF, Divya! In the interview, she had said that she will talk to Priyank's girlfriend and clarify. But looks like Divya Agarwal is not in a mood to listen to Ben! Divya’s Insta Story… She shared an Instagram story, "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. (sic)" Ben Took To Instagram To Clarify Things…. Ben wrote, "So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn't understand why. Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can't see any of it. I don't blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y'all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn't." Ben Is Upset That Priyank Didn’t Clarify Things… "Pri, you've always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could've done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you." Ben Adds… "I've been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I've got to say it now because not just me but everyone that's close to me is getting affected. " What’s Shown On TV Is Not All! "I'm sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I'd judge me too. BUT there's a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y'all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought?" Conversations With Priyank Was In Good Fun & Humour "EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN." Priyank & Ben Sharing Same Bed "Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own." Ben Says Her Sense Of Humour Is Weird! "I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird." Ben Didn’t Do Anything For Footage "For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don't see a camera and go crazy, it's my job, I'm used to it." She Doesn’t Fake Relationship "If I had to "fake" a relationship, I'm not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it." Ben’s Message For Haters "I'm sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn't. This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn't shown as a joke to y'all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI'll catch hold of you wherever you are."

