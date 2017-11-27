 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawala Repents Being Mean To Shilpa; Wants To Slap Hina!

Benafsha Soonawala, who was evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house a week ago, has been missing her friends. She has been sharing emotional messages and also responding to her fans.

It has to be recalled that Ben was good friend to Hina and had misunderstood Shilpa, during her stay in the house. But, looks like after watching the show, her views on Hina and Shilpa have changed! A few days ago, she had shared emotional posts for Hiten and Shilpa.

Ben Shares An Emotional Message For Shilpa Now again, she has expressed her feeling for Shilpa and doesn't care what people say, as she changed her side after coming out of the show. Ben Writes… Sharing a picture, Ben wrote, "Everytime Salman would joke around and say "Ben jaa rahi hai", there was one person along with Priyank who would secretly cry. However, the time I actually went out I hurt her so much that she didn't even shed a tear." Ben Feels She Was Mean To Shilpa! "Akash and Arshi weren't the only ones who called her Shilpa ma, throughout the journey we had a distant but lovely relationship, and I WISH so bad that I could take the last week back when I was mean to her." Ben Doesn’t Care For People Hating Her For Changing Sides! "I don't care about people hating and saying I completely changed sides after coming back, had I known how much you and Vikas looked out for me in the show, the wrong things would've never happened." “It Takes A Lot To Apologise!” She concludes, "It takes a lot to apologise and accept mistakes, and I was in tears when I saw how much you cared. Still wish I could come and just hug you and say sorry once, that would be enough redemption." Ben Is Missing Priyank Although Ben is irritated with Priyank, she says she is missing him. Sharing a picture, Ben wrote, "You'll find your way #sopissedtho #fool #kindamissyourface" Ben, Vikas & Priyank – The Original Trio Sharing a picture snapped with Priyank and Vikas, Ben wrote, "I wish I could tell you who's really wishing the best for you #originaltrio." Ben Wants To Slap Hina! One of her fans tweeted Ben, "Please Ben If U Ever Met Hina In Ur Lyf Ek Jor Ka Chamat Jorur Marna Face Par That Day I Will Respect U More. " To this, Ben replied, "Will do." Ben Wants To Talk To Sapna In an interview, Sapna had said that she missed Ben after the later got eliminated. Her fans tweeted Ben about this, and Ben replied by saying, "Trying to get in touch with her !!!" Ben & Hiten Sharing a video, Ben wrote, "Quite the bawi ... While others were busy bitching about each other early morning, Hitu and I would laugh together."

Quite the bawi While others were busy bitching about each other early morning, Hitu and I would laugh together Thanks for the video @adeeb_reza :* A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:02am PST

