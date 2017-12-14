 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawala Thanks Vikas Gupta; Says ‘Ben's Gonna Be There For You For Life’!

Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha SLAMS Priyank Sharma, THANKED Vikas Gupta ; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Recently, during the luxury budget task, BB Lab, team Vikas Gupta had to provoke team Hina. During the task, Vikas did his best to provoke Priyank Sharma (Hina's team).

Vikas had slammed Priyank for faking his relationship with Divya Agarwal on a reality show, blamed him for Benafsha Soonawala's eviction and even called him a womaniser. He had added as to how Priyank used Ben for publicity and how he used to sneak into her bed and would say that they are just friends!

Benafsha Soonawala Thanks Vikas Gupta Benafsha, who watched the episode, was thankful to Vikas Gupta. She took to the social media, "VIKAS GUPTA YOU FAAAACKIN BEAUTAAAAYYYYYYY!!! Yes for certain things you were way out of line yesterday but this post is about me and you, not the whole task." Ben Writes... "Some things that you said yesterday (SOME, NOT ALL) make me want to cry. The way you've stood up for me even when I'm not in the game anymore. You've found a friend in me for life. This is for fucking ever. Dil ka boj halka kar diya tune kal VG. This is like telepathy." ‘Ben's Gonna Be There For You For Life’ "SOME things that you said was literally like me speaking instead of you. You spoke ABOUT ME, FOR ME, and most importantly, WITH ME. Couldn't do much for you in the game (because IMAAAA FOOL) but from hereon Ben's gonna be there for you for life." Benafsha Further Wrote... "Teri bawi misses you and loves you VG. Meri jaaaaan hai tu! Thankyou. ❤️ #heislostnomore #lostandfound." Divya Agarwal Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal, Priyank's ex-girlfriend is in news these days. Recently, she entered the Bigg Boss house and advised Priyank! She also broke up with him on national television. There are also reports that she might enter the show as wild card entrant. Divya It has to be recalled that Divya had earlier announced her break-up with Priyank after watching his closeness towards Benafsha in the Bigg Boss house. She had also tweeted against Ben, when Ben said her relationship with Priyank was a joke! Divya & Ben Looks like the girls are friends now, as they were spotted together! Benafsha had shared a picture snapped with Divya on her Instagram story.

Bigg Boss 11: Fans Troll Hina Khan For Ordering Shilpa Shinde To Use 'RO Water' For Cooking!