 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bigg Boss Promises GRAND PARTY Only If Vikas Gupta Completes Secret Tasks Successfully

It is time to celebrate as New Year is arriving. But, Bigg Boss tells Vikas Gupta that nothing comes without a struggle in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas is given secret tasks one after the other within certain time intervals. If he completes the tasks successfully, Bigg Boss promises to organise a grand party.

What are the tasks and will he complete the task? Have a look...

Vikas Gupta Given Secret Tasks Bigg Boss gives Vikas a phone, which has only one stored number. Vikas will get calls from the number and will be told about the tasks. First Task As we all know, Akash performed badly in the recent tasks, so the housemates will definitely nominate him for jail punishment. But, Vikas is told that neither Akash nor Vikas' names should be chosen for jail punishment. Will Akash Be Sent To The Jail? Vikas tries to keep the housemates from sending Akash to the jail. He gets a lot of backlash for supporting Akash. Shilpa wonders as to why Vikas is supporting Akash, while Hina tells him that he is not doing right by supporting Akash. If we go by the promo, looks like Vikas didn't succeed in the first task as Akash was seen in the jail! Second Task In the second task, Vikas is asked to make one contestant cry in the Bigg Boss house. He tricks Luv and tells him, "Tu bina kuch kiya aansu nikal sakta hai." He even asks Hina and Luv to try. He succeeds in the second task as Hina cries! Third Task Bigg Boss asks him to accuse someone of theft and to get a maximum number of members to support him. Vikas again tactfully creates a scene which could prove Akash as the culprit. He accuses Akash of stealing his and Priyank's coffee powder! Priyank Questions Akash Priyank is seen questioning Akash, who feels bad and tells him that he would never do such an act that he himself keeps offering his own coffee to others! Fourth Task Vikas has to get angry at three contestants and throw their clothes in the pool. He starts fighting with Priyank and Puneesh. Shilpa and Puneesh try to console Vikas as he starts crying. He rushes towards the pool and throws their clothes in the water. Puneesh & Vikas Everyone laughs at Vikas for getting angry unnecessarily. Puneesh also tells Vikas that he is looking fake, while Hina asks him to stop the drama as it is looking stupid!

Well, we already know the result of first, second and fourth tasks. It has to be seen whether Vikas succeeded in the third task? Will the housemates enjoy the grand party? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Bigg Boss 11 EXTRA DOSE: Akash Dadlani Wears Hina Khan's Night Suit; Fans Find Him Funny!