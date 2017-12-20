 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: BB Reprimands Hina; Shilpa & Hina Join Hands; 4 Contestants To Fight For Captaincy!

We recently saw the shocking eviction of Hiten Tejwani. Post his eviction, the contestants were divided in the Bigg Boss 11 house! It won't be wrong if we say Hiten's eviction changed a lot in the house.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced captaincy task. Here are the highlights of yesterday's (December 19) episode. Also, read on to know who will be seen fighting for captaincy...

Puneesh, Vikas & Arshi Get Into An Argument As Puneesh gets to know from Arshi that Vikas has been talking against him, he confronts Vikas. Also, Vikas confronts Arshi about lying to Puneesh. The trio get into an argument. Luv Makes Hina Cry! Hina and Luv are seen talking about their feelings. Luv tells Hina that he has no expectation from her and is upset with her. Luv wants Hina to apologise, while Hina tells him that he is over reacting. He talks rudely, while Hina is seen crying! Shilpa & Puneesh Discuss About Vikas’ Game! Shilpa and Puneesh are seen discussing about Vikas' game plan. Shilpa tells Puneesh that Vikas is a mastermind. She adds that Vikas takes advantage of his profession and makes people suffer. Captaincy Task – BB Poultry Farm Vikas announces that since Akash didn't follow the punishment given by Bigg Boss, the housemates won't be getting luxury budget task this week. However, Bigg Boss gives them a chance to reclaim it through the captaincy task, BB Poultry Farm that will give them luxury budget. BB Poultry Farm Rules In the BB Poultry Farm task, the contestants have to protect their eggs (which has the contestants' picture) in order to remain in the race for the captaincy. At least four contestants' eggs should be thrown in the water. Shilpa is sanchalak of the task and will also be seen participating in the game. Akash Easily Throws Puneesh’s Egg! Initially, Akash refuses to participate. But as soon as he sees Puneesh's egg, he easily takes it and throws it in the water. The housemates shout at Puneesh as to why he didn't protect his egg. Bigg Boss Reprimands Hina! Meanwhile, Luv is seen apologising to Hina. She is seen advising Luv, but since she uses English, Bigg boss warns her. Hina is seen telling ‘whatever' to Bigg Boss order, while Bigg Boss reprimands her. She apologises to Bigg Boss. Task Discussion Puneesh, Luv and Hina will be seen discussing as to how they would protect their eggs; while Vikas, Priyank and Arshi discuss as to how they will throw others (Shilpa and Hina) eggs in water. Later, Luv also joins them. Luv & Hina Talk About Priyank Luv tells Hina as to how Priyank is planning with Vikas as well as with her. He says Priyank is giving two statements. Hina Becomes First Contender Of Captaincy Later, Hina is seen protecting her egg. Luv and Priyanka also help her protect the egg. Shilpa comes to them and tells them that she will throw Vikas' egg in water. Vikas tries to throw Hina's egg, but in vain. Hina becomes the first contender of captaincy. Priyank Throws Arshi’s Egg In Water Next is Arshi's turn. Puneesh helps Arshi to protect her egg. Shilpa, Priyank and Hina are seen snatching the egg while Puneesh and Vikas are seen protecting it. Priyank throws the egg in the water, while Vikas and Puneesh apologises to Arshi. Arshi Decides To Play A Dirty Game! Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument. Both of them do not want each other to become captain. Arshi lashes out at Priyank and Luv for betraying her. She even says she will now play dirty game! Hina Irritated With Priyank Hina is irritated and tells Luv as to how Priyank is seen supporting her as well as her rival Vikas. Hina, Shilpa & 2 Other Contestants Fight For Captaincy According to the latest report, Hina, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank will be seen fighting for captaincy.

