 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bigg Boss Shows Secret Clips To Arshi, Hina & Vikas; Shilpa Wants To Become Captain!

Bigg Boss 11 : Shilpa Shinde Wants To become Captain but Arshi Khan has Problem | FilmiBeat

We recently saw the Bigg Boss 11 housemates provoking each other in the BB Lab task. This has created havoc inside the house, as Akash Dadlani is upset with Vikas Gupta. Also, Vikas is angry at Priyank Sharma's bikini act!

In the recent episode we saw Vikas upset with Priyank, as he felt that Priyank made fun of his name, Guchipoo during the BB Lab task. He discusses the same with Hiten Tejwani. Read the highlights of yesterday's (December 14) episode. Also, check out what's in store in the upcoming episode...

Is Arshi Instigating Housemates? On the other hand, Arshi tells Priyank that Vikas is upset with him. Priyank reveals to Arshi that Vikas is an amazing person and he is grateful to him as he has helped him a lot. Arshi & Vikas Arshi tells Vikas that she spoke to Priyank, while Vikas shouts at her. He is irritated with Priyank and lashes out at him for stooping so low just to get footage on the show! Akash & Arshi Argue Akash and Arshi get into an argument over Shilpa, while Hiten and Shilpa talk how crazy Akash is. Hiten advices Arshi and tells her that she is one of the reasons why Akash is getting spoiled. Arshi starts arguing as she feels that she is being targeted always. Arshi Khan Given Special Power! Bigg Boss gives special power to Arshi to choose a contestant who will be sent to the jail. Arshi chooses Akash as she feels he broke the rules. After discussion, the housemates feel Hiten and Priyank also deserves to go to the kalkotri as they were the weakest performers of the task. Bigg Boss Unmasks The Contestants Bigg Boss gives a chance to the three contestants to get a sneak peek into the conversations the other housemates have had in their absence about them. Arshi is the first person to get the chance. Arshi Chooses Hina & Vikas Arshi is also given a special power to choose the two contestants, who will get the chance to see the secret clips of the others talking about them. Arshi chooses Hina and Vikas. Hina Has Problem With Shilpa’s Cooking Methods! Meanwhile, Hina creates a fuss as Arshi informs her that Shilpa uses tap water for cooking. She orders Shilpa not to use tap water and to use water from the purifier. Shilpa feels bad for Hina's words (as Hina says that her stomach was upset as Shilpa used tap water for cooking). Vikas Makes Shilpa Smile! Vikas and Puneesh try to console Shilpa. Hina feels disgusting as Shilpa weeps for no reason. Vikas was seen making Shilpa smile by praising her looks! (It has to be recalled that when Shilpa refused to prepare food for her, she cried and made a fuss out of it!) Arshi Gets To Watch What Housemates Think About Her! Arshi gets to watch as to how Hina commented on Arshi's lingerie and lied in BB Court task. She also gets to watch what Puneesh and Akash spoke against her. Hina & Arshi Shilpa and Vikas discuss about Hina, while Hina tries to clarify to Arshi that they (Hina, Luv and Priyank) didn't say anything bad about Arshi's dress. Hina Gets Teary-eyed As Shilpa Makes Fun Of Her Emotions! Hina also gets to watch as to what Puneesh, Arshi and Shilpa discuss about her. She also gets to watch as to how Shilpa made fun of Hina's emotions. Hina gets teary-eyed and leaves the room. Hina Discusses The Same With Others In the upcoming episode, we will get to watch Hina discussing as to what she watched. She is upset with Shilpa as the latter made fun of her emotions and asks as to ‘who is she to judge anybody'! Vikas Gupta Also, Vikas Gupta gets to know what Priyank and others discuss against him! Shilpa Wants To Become Captain Bigg Boss announces captaincy task, while Shilpa tells the housemates that she wants to become a captain now! Arshi Has Problem! Arshi is seen arguing with Shilpa as to why Shilpa needs immunity. She asks her as to why she wants to become a captain now (11the week), when she didn't care about the captaincy tasks before!

