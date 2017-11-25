 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: BREAKING! Hina Khan Gets Evicted From The House; To Be Sent To The Secret Room!

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan इन 6 वजहों से बनी घर की VILLAIN ! | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with every passing day! This week, we saw many equations change because of BB Court task! Arshi Khan was targeted, and fans lashed out at Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma.

During the captaincy task, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani's friendship broke as the latter felt Puneesh betrayed him by not helping him to become a captain. Hiten Tejwani became the captain of the house. The weekend is here, and we know you guys are eagerly waiting to know who is getting eliminated...

4 Contestants Nominated For Eviction! This week four contestants are nominated for eviction: Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. All four of them are equally strong contestants. Fans Want Sapna & Priyank To Get Evicted! The fans want Sapna and Priyank to get evicted. But we have surprise news for you! According to the latest buzz, neither Sapna nor Priyank will be leaving the house. Hina Sent To The Secret Room! Apparently, Hina Khan will get evicted from the house, but will be sent to the secret room. She will be watching the housemates from the secret room. Apparently, Hina will in the secret room for two weeks! Hina It has to be recalled that there were reports of sending Hina to the secret room previously as well. It was said that wild card entries will join her in the secret room. Makers Changed The Plan! But suddenly, the makers changed their plan! It was even said that there is no secret room in the house! Will Wild Card Entries Join Her? There was a video of Hina Khan discussing about the secret room with her inmates that was doing the rounds on social media. Hina had revealed in that video that they won't get anything by sending her to the secret room! Hina Khan Well, it has to be seen what changes will happen after Hina is sent to the secret room! We hope she comes back fresh with a changed attitude, as fans hate her (current) character (manipulating and instigating and all)!

