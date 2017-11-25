 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: JUST IN! It's CONFIRMED! Sapna Choudhary To Get Eliminated!

Bigg Boss 11 : Sapna Chaudhary gets ELIMINATED from the house ! | FilmiBeat

It is the time for elimination on Bigg Boss 11. The viewers are aware that this week, four contestants are nominated for eviction: Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. All four of them are equally strong contestants.

There were reports that Hina Khan will be leaving the Bigg Boss house. But the twist is she might be sent to the secret room! But, now according to the confirmed reports, Sapna Choudhary will be leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Hina NOT Sent To The Secret Room! As soon as we reported that Hina will be sent to the secret room, the readers were upset as they felt their votes were wasted! But, looks like the makers have changed their decision again. They have fulfilled the fans' wish as Sapna will be leaving the house this weekend! Salman Had Warned Sapna If you recall, during Benafsha Soonawala's elimination, Salman had warned Sapna that she is silent in the house. Sapna Became Too LOUD! It is only recently, that she started participating. But she became too loud and started fighting unnecessarily, which irritated the fans. BB Court Case In fact, a few fans even felt that the judges (Sapna and Bandgi) couldn't decide the winner of the case (BB Court) because of Sapna (as she got personal with Puneesh and Vikas). Fans Wanted Sapna & Priyank OUT! Sapna was getting influenced by Hina and Priyank and was unnecessarily picking up fights. The fans didn't like this and started lashing out at her and Priyank. They wanted the two of them out of the house. Sapna Is A Stage Performer For the uninitiated, Sapna hails from Haryana and is a stage performer. She is also known as "Anaarkali of Haryana", who earns by performing for people on Haryanvi songs. Sapna Choudhary Many do not approve Sapna's profession. She had once tried to kill herself by consuming poison.

