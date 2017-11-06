 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Sapna Choudhary Bags Bollywood Item Number; Sets The Screen On Fire!

Bigg Boss is a big platform for the contestants to make their career. The commoners from the previous season, Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, and the winner Manveer Gujjar are busy these day with one or the other events or shows.

Now, Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary has managed to bag the first Bollywood film, Bhangover, that too, even before coming out of the house! Sapna has shot for a dance number 'Love Bite' and the makers have managed to cash in on her popularity by releasing the dance number. (Click on the picture to watch the song).

Sapna sets the stage on fire with her dancing moves. She is also seen telling a few Haryanvi dialogue.

Sapna has managed to stay in news inside the house. Recently, Sapna's dance video, in which she was seen dancing in a private party entertaining guests went viral.

Till now, Sapna has been going strong in the Bigg Boss 11 house. It has to be seen how long she manages to stay in the house.

For the uninitiated, Sapna hails from Haryana and is a stage performer. She is also known as "Anaarkali of Haryana", who earns by performing for people on Haryanvi songs. Many do not approve Sapna's profession. She had once tried to kill herself by consuming poison.

