 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Contestants’ Pay Revealed; Hina Khan Paid Highest!

Bigg Boss host and contestants' remuneration has always been a topic of discussion. We had recently revealed that Salman Khan is being paid a huge amount to host the show. It is said that he is getting Rs 11 Crores per episode (i.e., Rs 22 Crores per week)!

On the other hand, the celebrities (with less popularity) and commoners feel that the show is a big platform to boost their career. It has to be recalled that many popular celebrities refused to be part of the show. We assume that the makers managed to get a few popular celebrities on the show by offering them a huge amount. Check out how much the contestants are being paid for being on Bigg Boss 11 . . .