 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Contestants’ Pay Revealed; Hina Khan Paid Highest!

Bigg Boss host and contestants' remuneration has always been a topic of discussion. We had recently revealed that Salman Khan is being paid a huge amount to host the show. It is said that he is getting Rs 11 Crores per episode (i.e., Rs 22 Crores per week)!
On the other hand, the celebrities (with less popularity) and commoners feel that the show is a big platform to boost their career. It has to be recalled that many popular celebrities refused to be part of the show. We assume that the makers managed to get a few popular celebrities on the show by offering them a huge amount. Check out how much the contestants are being paid for being on Bigg Boss 11 . . .
Priyank Sharma
Model and Splitsvilla 10 contestant, Priyank Sharma, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss house was being paid Rs 4-5 Lakhs per week.
Vikas Gupta
The producer and screenwriter, Vikas Gupta was in limelight because of the controversies with his Kaisi Hai Yaariyan's star Parth Samthaan and Gauri Arora. He is apparently getting Rs 6-6.5 Lakhs per week.
Shilpa Shinde
It was reported earlier that Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress demanded a huge amount to be on the show. But according to the latest report, the actress is being paid about Rs 6-7 Lakhs per week.
Hiten Tejwani
The makers surprised the viewers by getting Hiten Tejawni on the reality show. Hiten has been part of shows like Ganga and Pavitra Rishta. According to Bollywoodlife report, the actor's remuneration is Rs 7-7.5 Lakhs per week.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan has been part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also one of the finalists on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. According to Bollywoodlife report, Hina Khan is highest paid celebrity contestant of this season. She is being paid around Rs 7-8 Lakhs per week.
Other Contestants' Fees
Other contestants like Arshi Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla are apparently getting a decent amount as they are known (popular) for their work.
Commoners’ Pay
As we revealed earlier, a few commoners, who feel the show is a big launch pad for them are working for free.
Shivani, Sapna & Zubair
A few commoners like Shivani Durga and Sapna Chaudhary are being paid according to their performance. Apparently, they are paid Rs 20,000 per week. It has to be recalled that Zubair had also revealed his pay. He had said that he was in contract with the channel for two years and would have easily earned Rs 50,000 every month!