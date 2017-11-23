 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Courtroom Drama: Celebs & Fans React; Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma Receive Major Flak

We had recently revealed what went wrong in the recent luxury budget task, BB Court. It has to be recalled that the case was between Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, but Arshi's character was targetted! Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's character were also dragged into the case which led to a huge fight among the contestants.

The Bigg Boss 11 Courtroom task could have been fun, but the contestants ruined the game by making personal attacks! Although Hina was supported by fans as they trended #HinaStandsForRight, many of them lashed out at the actress and Priyank Sharma, for raising voice against Arshi Khan. Read on to know that the celebrities and fans have to say...

Naamkaran Actress, Sayantani Ghosh Wrote… "A sad task #BB11 !' It's built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!" Sayantani Wrote Further … "And which judge on dis planet has personal interest ? Isn't a judge suppose to listen in an unbiased manner n depending on the case presented giv judgement ? Here judges are pointing instances m trying to be witnesses..let down . N #SapnaChoudhary is noise pollution #BB11.." Bigg Boss 7 Winner, Gauhar Khan‏ Wrote… "The voice of biggboss when the episode goes in for break is enough to give a clear pic...ilzaam lagaane waalon ko diya arshi ne mooh Tod jawaab ....👍👍👍" Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant, Ajaz Khan Tweeted… "Bigg Boss 11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Hypocrite Priyank Sharma got away with stripping but calls Arshi Khan provocative! Isn't that unfair?" FANS TWEETS: @Sakina_Gangardi "You all are getting personal with Arshi in the name of task.. aur ek point Arshi ne bola toh rona aa gaya.. Waah.. go for it Arshi.. #ImWithArshi #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Atiya‏ "Priyank respects sunny leone in splitsvilla and insults Arshi khan in Biggboss house!! hypocrisy level too damn high!!👏#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #ImWithArshi@_biggbossfc." Sarcasm 💥‏ @Sarcasm_taken "Diff btwn Hina and Vikas!Hina opens the door so that fight intensifies while Vikas closes the door to calm the fight!Anyone else noticed? #bb11 #BiggBoss11." Doni Arshid‏ "Arshikhan wears reasonable dresses like (sari and suits) And hina wears western clothes so called #Monokinis after it Hinakhan was talking about arshi embracing her in front of boys 👬 #HinaKhan #wamp. slow claps guys 👏👏👏 #IamwithArshi #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar." @souravvsharma "Everyday she is giving me a reason to hate her.. she is such a liar😠 #hatehinakhan #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #biggbuzz." Purvi "Hina saying bahar nikloge toh pata chalega OMG she is gonna get the biggest shock when she gets to know janta HATES HER and LOVES her dushmans vikas and arshi LOL #BB11." shru 🖤 🎬‏ @TheHonestNRI "If priyank was in front of me today I would have punched him hard on his face. He is irritating to such extent. Who is he to tell vikas to go out of the room, behaving like he is the boss over there. Its a shame that He went from likable➡️unbearable in just 100 days. #BB11." shru 🖤 🎬‏ @TheHonestNRI "On one side there are celebrities in biggboss who have fans because of their acting skills and their good looking faces. While, on other side there is @lostboy54 who have fans because of his brilliant mind and grounded nature. We adore u guchipoo #BB11." BiggBoss Analyst‏ "#BB11 Hina's strategy 1)When arguing,TALK LOUDLY so it appears like Ur telling the truth, 2)Never accept Ur wrong, 3)If caught red-handed,say 'Maybe, but I don't remember,didn't mean it', 4)Instigate fights,sit n enjoy & finally, the most important, 5)GirlPower means only HinaPower."

