 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Courtroom Drama REVIEW: The Task Could Have Been Fun; Contestants Spoiled The Game!

Bigg Boss 11 courtroom drama could have been done in a better way. The contestants could have played the game without making comment on other's personal characters. It would have been a fun task, but the contestants spoiled the task.

Without pointing fingers at Arshi Khan's character, the contestants could have just made some other valid points (that Arshi doesn't interact much with others and stays only with Shilpa, or do not do any work in the house!).

Why Only Arshi’s Character Was Discussed; Why Not Hiten? Also, the case was about Arshi and Hiten's divorce, and only (most of the time) Arshi was discussed and never Hiten's topic came up. When Hina (Hiten's lawyer) made allegations against Arshi, Vikas (Arshi's lawyer) was trying to prove Arshi was not wrong. The sessions went on this way! Sapna Choudhary, A Bad Judge! The judge, Sapna Choudhary was too, loud. Who on earth shouts in such a way when there is havoc in court? Bandgi Kalra Was Good As A Judge Sapna was also seen making personal attacks on Shilpa and Vikas (instead of checking the facts that was raised by the lawyers). Surprisingly, Bandgi Kalra made valid points and judged the teams without being biased. ‘Kapde Phadna Wali Baat Nahi Karenge!’ Time and again Hiten's team tried to prove Arshi's character wrong. Every time they said ‘kapde phadne wali baat nahi karenge', but kept on repeating the same. Arshi Khan In Pool! Hina pointed out that Arshi went inside the pool and enjoyed without her husband! Hina meant Arshi should have taken her husband's permission before doing such things! Hina-Vikas Vikas lashed out at Hina for pointing such a silly thing and it felt backward. He also asked Hina if it was necessary to ask husband's permission everytime (even to use bathroom)! Bandgi and Sapna felt that (pool activity) wasn't a valid point! Arshi Vs Hina & Priyank When Arshi started pointing fingers at Hina and Priyank, they played the victim card! A teary-eyed Hina tried to tell Arshi that it was a game, while Arshi lashed out Hina by asking her, "When you pointed out fingers at my character, it is a task, but when I say something against you it is not a task?"

Yesterday's session was won by Hina's team. On the whole, the courtroom drama was a disaster as we didn't have fun watching it because of unnecessary fights!

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan's BIG LIE EXPOSED! Arshi's Parents REVEAL Her Age & Other Details!