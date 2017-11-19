 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Deepika Padukone Grooves For ‘Ghoomar’; Ben Or Sapna – Here’s Who’s Getting Evicted...

In yesterday's Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan welcomed his brother Arbaaz Khan and actress, Sunny Leone. Arbaaz and Sunny were seen promoting their upcoming film, Tera Intezaar.

Sunny Leone also entered the Bigg Boss 11 house and also gave the contestants special 'Saucy' task. We also saw Salman Khan lashing out at Akash Dadlani for mocking Shilpa Shinde, and warning Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, yet again!

Deepika Padukone On Bigg Boss 11 In the upcoming episode, Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone will be seen promoting her upcoming film, Padmavati, which is stuck in controversy. Deepika Grooves For Padmavati’s Song, Ghoomar! Deepika will also be seen grooving for ‘Ghoomar' song from her film, Padmavati. Deepika Padukone On Bigg Boss 11 Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture and wrote, "Queen P 👑👑 @deepikapadukone today for #biggbossseason11 wearing @anamikakhanna.in jewellery @tanishqjewellery hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair assisted by @anjalichauhan16 @khushh89." Deepika Padukone Promoting Padmavati On BB 11 Shaleena shared another picture and wrote, "The stunning ❤️❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone wearing @anamikakhanna.in earrings @tanishqjewellery hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair assured by @anjalichauhan16 @khushh89." Ben, Sapna & Hina Nominated As we revealed earlier, Benafsha Soonawala, Sapna Choudhary and Hina Khan are nominated for eviction this week. It was earlier said that Hina Khan will be eliminated. Hina Was Supposed To Be Sent To The Secret Room! But the twist in elimination is she would be sent to the secret room. Hina will also be joined by three other wild card entries. Secret Room Plan Cancelled? We had also reported that Hina won't be sent to the secret room. According to the latest report, secret room plan has been cancelled and eviction will take place. Ben Or Sapna? We are sure that Hina won't be eliminated as she has a strong fan base. So, it will be either Benafsha Soonawala or Sapna Choudhary. Benafsha & Priyank Salman had time and again warned Benafsha that she is not seen on cameras. It was recently that she started created headlines, by getting closer to Priyank Sharma. She even went on to compare her boyfriend, Varun Sood with Priyank. Benafsha To Get Eliminated But looks like all her strategy has failed as there is buzz that she would be eliminated, this weekend. Apparently, Ben has got less number of votes, compared to Sapna.

