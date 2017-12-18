 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Devoleena Feels Hina Hasn’t Understood The Game; Shilpa & Vikas Are Worst!

Finally, this season, Bigg Boss 11 has not only managed to stay in news, it has also managed to enter the TRP charts. Not only viewers, but many television actors have expressed their views on Bigg Boss 11 and its controversial contestants. They have already found their favourite contestants and are rooting for them!

Recently, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too, expressed her views on the season's most controversial contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and others. Have a look...

Hina Khan As we all know Hina Khan has been criticised the most, both by fans and the viewers. While a few television celebrities haven't liked her behaviour on the show, a few others have supported her and feel that she is being targeted. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Feels Hina Hasn’t Understood The Game! Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too, feels that Hina is being target. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel that Hina hasn't understood the game and is not playing with her mind. She gets emotional very easily." Hina Isn’t Very Much Concerend About Her Image! Devoleena added, "She looks like isn't much concerned about her image that she has created in professional eight years. But she is not pretending unlike a few." Luv & Priyank Are NOT Hina’s True Friends! The actress further added, "Also Hina does not have true friends, be it Luv or Priyank, they just feel her to be a tough competitor and nothing else." Devoleena Adds… "I feel Hina and Vikas Gupta will keep competing each other while Hiten will win as he is very sensible." She feels that Hina and Vikas are strong, yet, at times, they commit mistakes. (Well, unfortunately and unexpectedly, Hiten was evicted from the show, recently!) Shilpa & Vikas Are The Worst! Devoleena finds Shilpa Shinde to be totally fake and also feels both Shilpa and Vikas are worst contestants in the house. She adds, "Hina has completely lost it in the game, while the rest are just seen fighting with each other for the trophy openly. Only Hiten is sensible in the mad house."

