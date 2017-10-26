 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja Breaks Down; Sent To Kalkotri; Akash & Pooja Bond!

A lot of things are going on inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Everyone seems to be prepared for the reality show as, right from the beginning, they have been showing their game! The makers, too, are surprising the viewers!

Recently, there were reports that Priyank Sharma will be back on the show as a wild card entrant. There was a promo of his re-entry on social media as well! But the makers surprised viewers by delaying his re-entry. Then the makers surprised the viewers with Dhinchak Pooja's entry.

Dhinchak Pooja As soon as the housemates got to know that Dhinchak Pooja (whose real name is Pooja Jain) is entering the show, they made fun of her and her songs. Shilpa Shinde & Hina Khan Against Dhinchak Pooja Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan went to extremes as they insulted Pooja. This didn't go well with viewers and they took to Twitter to lash out at the actresses. Pooja Upset Even Pooja was so upset as the housemates trolled her. She broke down during a task on her third day inside the house. While she was upset, Shilpa tried to console her. Who Didn’t Perform The Task Well? According to the latest promo, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to choose a contestant who didn't do well in the luxury budget task. The contestant will be sent to the kalkotri as punishment. Pooja Sent To Jail! The housemates chose Pooja to be sent to the jail. This didn't go well with Pooja who, again, broke down. When Hina was told that Pooja felt bad, she was seen saying that she can't help as Pooja didn't perform well during the task and was dancing in the house! Akash & Pooja Bond Meanwhile, Akash will be seen putting a pillow on Pooja's lap and resting his head on it. When Arshi Khan asks him what's happening, he says that he likes her. Akash Says, “Pooja, I Love You.” Pooja and Akash call each other friends, but Arshi doesn't stop teasing them! Akash finally gives in and says, "Fine, I do. Here Pooja, I love you." Pooja Isn’t Interested In Making Boyfriends! Pooja will be seen blushing! When Pooja was asked about her boyfriend-if she has any-she says she isn't interested in any of those things! Pooja Pushes Akash She will also be seen telling to Akash, "Mere ghar mein problem hai, mere papa bolege," and pushes Akash away! Pooja’s Parents Are Not Happy With Her Participation On Bigg Boss! It has to be recalled that Pooja had said that her family didn't like her going to Bigg Boss. She had said that such things are not appreciated in Jain families and she is only on Bigg Boss because she wanted to be here.

