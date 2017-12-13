 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Akash Dadlani Help Meet Bros To Compose ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyaan’?

During the luxury budget task, BB Lab, the housemates were divided into two teams. While Akash Dadlani, Hina, Priyank and Hiten were in one team, Shilpa, Vikas Gupta, Arshi and Luv were in the other team.

During the task, Vikas tried to provoke by targeting Akash. He made fun of his work (rap). Vikas mocked him for taking credits of the popular Meet Bro's song, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan that starred Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akash Clarifies… After the task, Akash lost his cool over Vikas, and clarified that he just helped them with a line or two and didn't talk about the credits for the song. Manmeet Singh Of Meet Bros’ Rubbishes Akash’s Claim Now, Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros' has rubbished Akash's claim! He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It's absolutely rubbish yaar. He used to come and learn music here. So when we made the tune to write the rap, he also wrote something but we didn't use it because he is not a professional." Manmeet Singh Says Akash Is Still Learning! "He is still learning. We try so many people, you know. We call some five singers to sing the song. When we don't like it we don't keep it so his was something we didn't like because he still doesn't have that flair. So it's not true what he is saying." Manmeet Says.. He further added, "Also, Kumar writes all the songs for us and no one else." Akash Needs To Learn! When he was asked about Akash's rap inside the Bigg Boss house, Manmeet said that Akash needs to learn as people don't understand what he is saying! Manmeet Praises Akash! He also praised him by saying, "But he is a good kid. He is a keen learner, very positive and hard-working." ‘Dadlani Kandaan Ka Chiraag’ – Akash! Well, this is not the first time that Akash's claims turned false. Earlier, he had claimed that he was related to music composer, Vishal Dadlani. But later, Vishal clarified that he doesn't know Akash at all! This is when Salman mocked him and gave him the name, ‘Dadlani kandaan ka chiraag'!

