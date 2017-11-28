 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Salman Khan Ask The Makers To Remove Bipasha & Karan Singh Grover’s C*nd*m Ad?

Bigg Boss 11 is hitting headlines for one or the other reasons, thanks to the controversies created by the contestants. Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's romance was hot topic of discussion since a long time.

It has to be recalled that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's c*nd*m ticker used to run, whenever Bandgi and Puneesh were seen intimate. But now it has been taken off, thanks to Salman Khan! Also, if you have noticed the couple's 'kuchiku' moment has been reduced! Read on to know the reason...

Salman Khan Asks The Makers Remove The C*nd*m Hoardings According to sources, the host of the show, Salman Khan asked the makers to remove Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's c*nd*m hoardings from the show, as family (especially, kids) watch the show! Bigg Boss Is A Family Entertainer & Kids Also Watch It A source associated with the show was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Salman has been hosting the show for several years. He has promoted it as a family entertainer, one that is viewed by children too." Displaying Such Ad Is Not Apt! The source added, "Displaying the racy advertisement in the house is not apt, he suggested. The actor advised the broadcasters to remove the standees." Makers Agreed To Salman’s Request The channel agreed to Salman's request and took off the standees. The source says, "The actor has advised to keep the content as clean as possible." Puneesh & Bandgi’s Strategy Apparently, it was said Puneesh and Bandgi's love is their strategy to survive in the house, but the

couple denied it. Bandgi & Puneesh Are Genuinely In Love? A few ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestants, who were out of the house believed that Bandgi and Puneesh were faking their love for cameras. But, a few of them believed that they are genuinely in love. PUNeesh+BandGI=PunGi Their extreme PDA irritated a few contestants and fans. The fans have also nicknamed the couple as PunGi. They also call Bandgi as Gandagi! Bandgi’s Father Hospitalised; Bandgi Thrown Out Of Her House! It was said that Bandgi's father was hospitalised and her family is upset because of her behaviour in the house. Also, her landlord has thrown her out of the (Mumbai) house! Bandgi’s BF Dennis Nagpal Bandgi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal was extremely upset and shocked with her behaviour in the Bigg Boss 11 house. He had also announced his breakup!

