 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Vikas’ Old Friend Pulkit Samrat Give Him Cold Shoulder During Weekend Ka Vaar?

A lot of things happen inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Recently, Bollywood film, Fukrey Returns' cast, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda and Manjoth, visited the Bigg Boss house to promote their film. Apparently, Pulkit Samrat is an old friend of Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani!

Pulkit & Hiten In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Vikas Gupta worked with Hiten Tejwani and Pulkit Samrat in Star Plus' popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Vikas was upset with Pulkit as he felt that the Bollywood actor ignored him! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Cast A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Pulkit made his debut with Kyunki..., and since Vikas worked as a creative with the show, they have known each other quite well." Vikas Upset! "When Vikas saw Pulkit entering the house, he excitedly went on to hug him. But Pulkit, who is now a Bollywood face didn't seem quite interested in reviving old times and met him casually, just as he would meet any other contestant. This left Vikas quite upset." Hiten & Vikas Apparently, after the actors left the Bigg Boss house, Vikas was seen discussing the same with Hiten Tejwani. But Hiten told Vikas that maybe it was not his intention and he shouldn't take it to heart! Pulkit With Salman Interestingly, Pulkit, who had fallout with his wife Shweta Rohira (Salman's rakhi sister), didn't share an awkward moment on stage with Salman. The cast was seen having a good time with Salman on the Bigg Boss set. Pulkit Samrat Apologises To Vikas Gupta! A few hours ago, Pulkit Samrat took to social media to apologised to Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta. Pulkit Tweeted "Buddy, apologies if you felt I gave you a cold shoulder inside the @BiggBoss house.. we all were excited and shaking with the thought of sharing the stage with Bhai.. unke saamne bolti band bro! Hope u understand! More power to you n wish you the best always! 🤘🤗@lostboy54."

