 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Divya Agarwal & Gehana Vasisth To Enter; Will Akash Be Sent To The Secret Room?

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and we are sure fans are eager to know what will be happening this weekend.

As the fans are aware, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde were nominated for this week's eviction, but the voting lines were closed. The contestants are not aware of this. Here's what might happen in the upcoming episode...

Gehana Vasisth To Enter The Show! We had also revealed that Akash might be sent to the secret room, and Gehana Vasisth will be entering the show as wild card entrant. Divya Agarwal Is Another Wild Card Entrant! There are also reports that Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal will be entering the show as wild card entry! Apparently, it was last minute decision of the makers to bring Divya as wild card entrant! Divya & Priyank For the uninitiated, Divya broke up with Priyank after he got close with Benafsha Soonawala. She had even visited him during the statue task and advised him. She also revealed that she has broken up with him! Priyank Confused! Priyank was shocked with Divya's revelation. He was also confused and revealed to Hina that he had broken up with Divya before entering the show. Priyank De-motivated! In the upcoming episode, Salman will be seen making fun of Priyank. When Salman asks as to what Divya said to him, Priyank reveals that she had come to motivate him, but he got de-motivated with her entry! Salman Makes Fun Of Priyank Salman will also be seen asking Priyank if Divya is still there in his life or he has any other girlfriend. Priyank laughs and tells him, "Sir, abhi tho koi nahi hai. Mujhe maa yaad agayi. Mujhe meri maa se milwadijiye!" It has to be seen as to how will Priyank react with Divya's entry on the show. Akash Dadlani Sent To The Secret Room! Although there are reports that Akash Dadlani has already been sent to the secret room and there will be two wild card entries on the show, a few sources reveal that there are no secret room or wild card entries.

