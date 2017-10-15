 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Elimination: Shivani Durga To Get Evicted!

It's time for eviction in the Bigg Boss 11 house. As we revealed, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shivani Durga, Jyoti Kumari and Sapna Chaudhary were nominated for eviction.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had declared Hina, Vikas and Sapna safe. There were reports that either Shivani or Jyoti might get eliminated, as they received less number of votes.