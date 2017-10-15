 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Elimination: Shivani Durga To Get Evicted!

Bigg Boss 11 Elimination: Shivani Durga To Get Evicted!

Posted By:
It's time for eviction in the Bigg Boss 11 house. As we revealed, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shivani Durga, Jyoti Kumari and Sapna Chaudhary were nominated for eviction.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had declared Hina, Vikas and Sapna safe. There were reports that either Shivani or Jyoti might get eliminated, as they received less number of votes.

Shivani Durga To Get Evicted!

According to the latest reports, Shivani Durga has got less number of votes compared to Jyoti. Bigg Boss fans also wanted Shivani to get eliminated. In fact, a few fans even wanted both Jyoti and Shivani to get eliminated.

Read Some Of The Tweets: HerdHUSH‏

"#ShivaniDurga is full time CHAMCHI of #Hinakhan...Her game is to play behind Hina's popularity...Hope instead of Jyoti she's kicked out of #BB11."

Sarfaraz Jinabade‏

"Acc to @BiggBossNewz #SshivaniDurga has got eliminated this week...but i was thinking jyoti will..n this shocking."

Miss ----------??? 😉‏

"Mataji #ShivaniDurga useless contestant hai as in terms of entertainment but samjdar hai she notices evryone clearly #BB11."

Shivani

It has to be recalled that Shivani entered the house to regain the respect lost by Om Swami for tantriks. Unfortunately, she failed to remain in limelight inside the house.

Bigg Boss

The first contestant to get evicted was Zubair Khan. Also, Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the house as he got into a fight with Akash Dadlani. After Shivani Durga's exit, now the house has 15 contestants.

Story first published: Sunday, October 15, 2017, 13:59 [IST]
