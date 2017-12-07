 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: EMOTIONAL REUNION! Puneesh Sharma’s Father & Vikas Gupta’s Mother Visit House!

It will be emotional episode, as the Bigg Boss 11 makers will surprise the contestants during the latest luxury budget task - Statue Task. The housemates will have their families and friends visiting them.

During this task, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to freeze as one of the family members of the contestants enters the house. The task will test the emotional control and patience of the housemates.

Puneesh’s Father Visits Him As we revealed earlier, Puneesh Sharma's father will be visiting him in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Apparently, Puneesh and his father do not share a warm relationship. Puneesh & His Father According to the latest promo, as soon as Puneesh watches his father enter the house, he smiles at him and gets emotional. Puneesh’s Father Impressed With Shilpa In the promo, Puneesh's father meets Shilpa and tells her that Puneesh's mother wants to meet Shilpa, first. Puneesh’s Father Tells Akash Is Puneesh’s True Friend He goes towards Akash and tells him that he is Puneesh's real friend in the house and outside the house as well! Puneesh & His Father Have An Emotional Reunion After Bigg Boss frees Puneesh, he hugs his father and cries. He introduces him to his friends. Puneesh's father is impressed with Shilpa. Puneesh tells that he loves Shilpa a lot and she is his ‘darling'! Puneesh Introduces His Father To His Friends Puneesh introduces him to Akash, who is in tears. He then introduces him to Arshi and others. All housemates hug his father after Bigg Boss frees them. As soon as his father goes out, Puneesh is seen shouting, "Daddy, I love you." Vikas’ Mother Enters The House As soon as Vikas hears his mother's voice, he gets excited. Bigg Boss asks everyone to freeze, while Vikas' mother enters the house. She hugs him and tells him that she is proud of him. Emotional Moment! On seeing Vikas and his mother, all the other housemates get teary-eyed. Bigg Boss frees Vikas and the duo hugs each other.

