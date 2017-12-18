 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Evicted Contestant Hiten Tejwani Says Shilpa Shinde Is Chatur & Chalak, Hina Is Fake!

Bigg Boss 11 makers never fail to surprise the fans. We saw one unusual eviction, as the housemates had to choose one among Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani, to leave the house. Majority of contestants saved Priyank.

Although Hiten was not involved in any controversies, he was quite entertaining, thanks to Arshi Khan. Fans loved Arshi flirting with Hiten! Well, let us tell you that Hiten was not eliminated because he got less number of votes. He was evicted as he was considered to be strong in the house. Even Salman Khan was upset seeing Hiten walk out. Check out what Hiten has to say about his inmates...

Hiten Tejwani Evicted! Regarding his eviction, Hiten was quoted by entertainment portal as saying, "I've come so close and then been eliminated, it's sad. But it's nice to see all the happy, smiling faces." Hina Is Fake Hiten feels Hina Khan is fake. Not only Hina, Hiten also feels her friends, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are also fake! He feels the trio is faking friendship! Hiten Is Shocked! Hiten says that although he didn't expect support from Luv and Hina, he was shocked as Shilpa voted against him. He feels that Shilpa is smart and cunning! Shilpa Is Chatur & Chalak He says, "Shilpa Shinde is very chatur and chalak. I want to ask Shilpa ki unhe itna kya darr tha ki mujhe vote out kar diya ghar se. Saath mein rehkar aamne saamne kehlti tho maaza aata ki strong strong saath mein khel raha hain, unhe weakest logon ko harake aage badhna hain." Top 4 Finalist Hiten feels that Vikas, Hina, Shilpa and Arshi will make it to top 4! He also feels that his friend, Vikas is playing well and might win the show. Arshi Never Crossed Limits! Although he didn't like the way Arshi commented on him, he says that she never crossed her limits and respected him. He also adds that she saved him until the end! Gauri Is Upset With Hiten’s Eviction When asked whether his wife, Gauri was upset with his eviction, he told another entertainment portal, "Yes, she is upset. She wanted me to win. But now after seeing what goes around in the house, she is kind of happy that I am out of it. As things could have got dirtier, if I had spent more time in there."

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's Brother Is Extremely DISAPPOINTED With Priyank Sharma!