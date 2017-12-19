 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Evicted Contestants Hiten Tejwani & Bandgi Kalra On Colors’ Show!

We recently saw an unusual eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Hiten Tejwani had to leave the house, not because he got the least number of votes, but majority of housemates voted against him!

Many fans and celebrities, even the host of the show, Salman Khan was disappointed with his eviction. But he got the best send-off, as Salman praised him for playing the game with dignity and grace! Now, Hiten will be seen on Colors' show that too, along with Bandgi Kalra, who was evicted from the house before Hiten!





