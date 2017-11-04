 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: EXCLUSIVE! Kriti Kharbanda Gives A Befitting Reply To Hina Khan’s ‘Bulging’ Remark!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only hogging the limelight inside the house, but are also hitting headlines regarding matters outside the house. Recently, Hina Khan had insulted South film industry and called the actresses "bulging". This statement angered many South Indian actresses.

South actress, Hansika Motwani slammed Hina Khan, and Khusboo too, reacted to the same. Also, Kriti Kharbanda, who has done movies down South and will currently be seen in Bollywood film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, was quite irritated with Hina Khan's comment.

Talking to Filmibeat, Kriti gave a befitting reply to Hina Khan. She said, "Mujhe to yeh statement hi samajh nai aaya. Woh baithe ghar par...kisne bulaya usse. You can see Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh or me, we all are fit and we all are superstars."

Hina Khan has been hogging limelight inside the house right from the beginning. She has a huge fan base, thanks to her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress has been nominated for eviction this week. But we are sure that she won't get eliminated! Well, it has to be seen as to how long she will survive in the house.

