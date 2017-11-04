 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Extra Dose: Priyank Sharma Has A Secret Girlfriend In The US; Divya Agarwal Upset!

Priyank Sharma has been hogging the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Not just inside the house, but he has been hitting headlines regarding matters outside the house as well.

Recently, there were reports that Priyank Sharma and his MTV Splitsvilla X co-contestant and girlfriend, Divya Agarwal have parted ways. There were also reports that Divya and Priyank were never really into a strong relationship and only Divya had strong feelings for Priyank, not him! But Divya had refuted the rumours.