 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Extra Dose: Priyank Sharma Has A Secret Girlfriend In The US; Divya Agarwal Upset!

Priyank Sharma has been hogging the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Not just inside the house, but he has been hitting headlines regarding matters outside the house as well.
Recently, there were reports that Priyank Sharma and his MTV Splitsvilla X co-contestant and girlfriend, Divya Agarwal have parted ways. There were also reports that Divya and Priyank were never really into a strong relationship and only Divya had strong feelings for Priyank, not him! But Divya had refuted the rumours.
BB Extra Dose
In a video on ‘BB Extra Dose on Voot, Hina Khan is seen massaging Priyank. She reveals that Priyank has special someone in the US!
Hina Teases Priyank
Hina is seen telling Priyank that she will not massage with oil as it looks odd on cameras. She adds that Priyank had asked her not to massage with oil as people in US will not like it. Priyank is seen blushing as Hina tells this. She also adds that he had told her, "Waha meri jaan hai!"
Priyank’s Ex-Girlfriend
Apparently, Hina is talking about a girl, who is Priyank's ex-girlfriend. She is in the US and her name is Nikita Nagpal.
Priyank’s Current GF Extremely Upset
Divya, who is current girlfriend of Priyank, is extremely upset with Priyank and that Hiten and Hina who are close to Priyank do not know about her, but knows about his US girlfriend!
Divya’s Reaction…
Divya was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "See the whole point is that he had a girlfriend earlier and now she has shifted to US. I don't know if she still exists in his life or no."
Divya Adds…
"But the fact that Hina and Hiten are his new friends, and they know about her, and not me, is somewhere disturbing for me. I don't know what is wrong with Priyank."
Divya Feels Priyank Has Changed After Going Back
"He has completely changed after going back. He is fighting with his brother, Vikas. I know Vikas personally. He has done so much for Priyank. I think whatever he is, is because Vikas Gupta."
Priyank & Ben
Divya even adds that she is not liking the fact Priyank is sticking to Ben so much! She further added, "I am really upset. If he is saying US mein jaan hai toh Mumbai mein kaun hai. If our relationship was just for a show, I would have admitted that. But it's not like that, at least not from my side."
Priyank Wanted Bigg Boss To Chop Off That Conversation!
In the video, Priyank even asks Bigg Boss to chop off the part. Divya is upset and says that if he was genuine, he could have addressed her in that situation!