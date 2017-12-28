 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Family Task Was A Flop Show! Luxury Budget Task Gets Cancelled; The New Captain Is…

Bigg Boss 11 : Family task has been cancelled, Know Why ? | FilmiBeat

The viewers are aware of the luxury budget task, Ghar Aye Gharwale, that is going on in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In this task, the housemates have to impress the padosis, who are their family members and special friends.

We saw the contestants get through three rounds of the task. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were declared as the winners of the first three rounds, respectively. Read on to know what is in store in tonight's episode...

Contestants To Gift Something Special To Padosis According to the latest report, in the third round, the housemates have to impress the padosis by giving them gifts. The padosis have to judge the emotional quotient of the housemates. Hina’s Gift Hina makes a gift basket for RO. She gives him a coffee bottle that she won in a task and a picture of hers and her boyfriend that is their favourite. Puneesh’s Gift Puneesh, too, shows on camera the gift basket he prepared for Bandgi. He shows as to how each of his gift items has a special meaning. The basket has a locket that both of them used to kiss before going to bed, and a special ring that he made for Bandgi in the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa’s Gift Shilpa had got a photo frame that her brother had gifted and it had a picture of a tiger on it. Now, the frame doesn't have a picture as she had to sacrifice it in a task. She puts a family picture in the frame (which doesn't have her father's picture) and adds her dad's picture to make it a complete family photo! She added that she is not doing it for the points, but because she misses her father! Luv’s Gift Luv gifts his mother a medal that he won on Sultani Akhada. Also, he shows a shirt which he considers lucky; he wore it during Bigg Boss auditions. He adds his photo in the family picture and gifts to his mother. Vikas’ Gift Vikas gifts his mother a ring that his mother gave him during his struggling days. He also adds a kada in his gift hamper and tells the camera as to how important a person his mother is in his life! Akash & Priyank’s Gifts While Akash gifts his mother a ladies cologne and a shield that he won in the house, Priyank gives his mother a medal that he won in the house and a favourite shoe (keeping another shoe with him), that he never shared with anyone. Luxury Budget Task Cancelled? As we revealed earlier, the padosis were asked to take a final decision to choose one contestant as a winner. But due to a lot of arguments and differences, they fail to take a call. Apparently, because of this the task gets cancelled. Contestants Meet Their Family Members & Friends Consequently, all the contestants were given a chance to meet their family members and friends. Only that particular housemate got to be with their family member or friend, while the others were not allowed to meet them (locked inside the house). The New Captain Of The House Is... According to The Khabri, the new captain of the house is Shilpa Shinde. It has to be seen whether the housemates decided this or the padosis! Why The Family Task Was A Flop Show? Well, we must say it was a bad idea to call the family members on the show again as it didn't excite us! We are sure that a few contestants, too, weren't as excited because they met them recently (Hina had met Rocky & Akash and Vikas too met their mothers recently)! The Family Task (Second Time) Didn’t Impress Us! Moreover, a few contestants' parents seemed uncomfortable in front of the cameras! It is not easy for them to play like the contestants. Also, making decision involved a lot of arguments, especially Vikas and Akash's mothers seemed partial towards them!

Do you agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views on the family task...

(Images Source: Colors TV)

