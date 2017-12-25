 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Are SHOCKED With Arshi Khan’s Eviction; They Are Missing Her On The Show!

Arshi Khan was one of the most controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss 11's house. Recently, she got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, which shocked everyone.

Fans loved Arshi's 'adaas' and her way of talking (Urdu words especially, 'awaam' and 'zillat ke ladoo'). The way she was behind (flirting with) Hiten Tejwani, who always tried to maintain distance from her, made everyone laugh. Initially, her friendship with Shilpa was appreciated by viewers, but later, her relationship with Shilpa turned bitter!

Arshi & Vikas’ Friendship Will Be Missed! Arshi was also best friend to Vikas, who always supported her. The fans also nicknamed them ‘ViRshi'. Now that she is eliminated, the fans are finding it difficult to believe. It has been just a day and the fans are already missing her on the show! Read the tweets... Sanjana Islam Orthy ‏"We will miss you Arshi ....u r a straight forward girl .. I really like your all drama ...Awam se baatey,Shilpa se jhagda ,Hiten n your chemistry,Salman ko sunah na ,Vikas se ruthna ,jaaban ki pakki ,Your captaincy etc I am gonna miss all of this #ArshiKhan #Arshi @BiggBoss." @bigbosstrol "I m very disappointed guys because of #Arshi eviction.....😟😟😟😟😟😟 I m not in mood to troll anyone..😟😟😟😟😟😟😟. It will take some time guys... Miss you #ArshiKhan... Ur winner for me.... 😭😭😭😭😭" Sushmita Shekhar Singh "I love you #ArshiKhan . Kal se bb11 bnd. Bs pehle k episodes dekhege jisme aap the. Aap bhott beautiful ho inside out. Aapki hasi contagious h. Aapki smile miss krege ab. Well played. God bless you love 💓😘" Riya ♀ 🎬 "Oh my lord. This video touched my heart!💟This small kid is crying like all of us did when Arshi got evicted!Vikas and Arshi earned so much love from all the age groups❤ I can't get over this any sooner! #ArshiKhan you will be missed!And inshallah #VikasGupta wins this! #BB11." @ZehraSpeaks "I actually thought Arshi would be in Top 5! Shilpa fans chose Puneesh over Arshi!! So sad... Puneesh is only using Shilpa as a shield and is doing nothing in the show! #ArshiKhan you will be missed! #BB11." @SP_2706 & @pakpassion082 @SP_2706: "Missing #ArshiKhan in today's epi 😖😖#HinaKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BB11."

@pakpassion082: #ArshiKhan evicted bigg boss will get really boring. @truthteller_in & @WeSupportHina @truthteller_in: Now #bb11 is gonna boring. Arshi you will be missed :( #ArshiKhan awaam loves you. #virshi forever.

@WeSupportHina: I m really missing #ArshiKhan today 👏👏👏 love u #HinaKhan. Madiha Kazi ⚡️ Madiha Kazi ⚡️ wrote, "Arshi ... I miss you already. Such an ENTERTAINER. Hope we see you soon on screen. Love you #Bb11 #ArshiKhan." King Khan 👑 👑 ‏"Kya karogey mehfil jamaakey ...#Arshikhan hi thi mehfil ki raani....Sorry @BiggBoss ..No more interest in this show..Very bad decision of evicting #Arshikhan ..#BringBackArshi #WeWantArshiBack." Roma ‏"I cried 4 this girl #ArshiKhan ....she is good from heart and this eviction is totally disappointing.....nothing left in the show...#PuneeshSharma is worst player...who the hell voted 4 him...shocked.. #WeWantArshiBack #BB11 #BiggBoss11." @Biggbosian "I can't believe that Arshi is gone. I do follow BB religiously, but this year I did for #ARshi, Hiten, n Vikas. Also 4 Shilpa when she was close to Arshi. This 4 combo was great- funny, made me laugh all the time until Shilpa and ARshi broke up due to Akash. Missing u #ArshiKhan."

