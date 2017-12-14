 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Troll Hina Khan For Ordering Shilpa Shinde To Use ‘RO Water’ For Cooking!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are often seen fighting in the house. Last time, when Shilpa refused to cook for Hina, the latter made an issue out of it. Recently, a video was shared by the Colors channel that went viral on the social media.

In the video, Hina is seen upset with Shilpa's cooking methods. Read on to know more about the video and how the fans reacted to the same...

Arshi Informs Hina In the video, Arshi informs Hina that Shilpa has been using tap water for cooking. Hina is shocked and upset with Shilpa's cooking methods. Hina Confronts Shilpa Hina feels that since they are using tap water for cooking, everyone's stomach is getting upset. Hina confronts shilpa and forbids her to use tap water for cooking. Hina Asks Shilpa To Use ‘RO Water’ Shilpa clarifies that the water boils while cooking, and that would not harm anyone. But Hina doesn't listen to her and sticks to her statement. She even asks Shilpa to use ‘RO water (purifier)' for cooking. Shilpa Asks Hina & Arshi To Take Over The Kitchen Duties Shilpa asks the housemates to fill the can with the water and she would use the same. But again Hina argues with Shilpa. She tells Shilpa that since Shilpa is in charge of kitchen, she needs to be careful. Tweeples Feel Hina Has ‘RO’ Obsession! Shilpa gets irritated and asks Hina and asks Arshi and Hina to take over the kitchen duties! Looks like whatever Hina does, backfires! Tweeples didn't like Hina's statement and took to social media to troll her for telling Shilpa to use ‘RO water'! Fans’ Tweets: ASISH‏ "Hina ko harr ek cheez mein RO chaahiye😂😂😂Abhi khaane mein bhi RO😂😂😂 ROhan... Rocky... Rona... RO Water...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #MTVExtraDose." Mohd Aarish‏ "Bhai hina khan toh bath bhi ro pani se krti h or shilpa ji ne usko khana tap water use krke dediya ...vry bad..usko koi btaye india k hr ghr mei tap water hi use krte h mostly us. Khudse khada ni hua jata kaam ni kra jata khudko toh bed pr lete rhna h pura din. Mahrani smjti h 😡" Mamnani Kiran‏ "Khana banaya h kbhi jis K b ghr pr ro h vo ro hi use Krte h nt tap water." HARSH PATEL‏ "Aadhe ae jyada india wale ke ghar me RO nahi hai.." Rashmi‏ "Been cooking for 20 yrs now...use tap water to cook coz the water gets boiled which is better than RO water. jo #Hinakhan ko samgha le wo mard 😅 #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Maneesh Agnihotri‏ "Khatron ke khiladi me cockroaches RO water se saaf kiye they ? Jute pahen ker bed per letti hain badi aayie safai bali." Archana‏ "Hina shayad RO mein hi jeeti hai... FYI Hina, almost 90 percent of Indians use tap water for cooking as it anyway gets boiled during cooking. Cheap person, good for nothing apart from pointing out others. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #BiggBoss."

