 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Finally! Yuvika Choudhary Reacts To Vikas Gupta’s Claim About Her Wedding With Prince

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only creating news inside the house, but also are hitting headlines for matters outside the house as well. The contestants' remark on other industries or celebrities, a few of which are shown in unseen videos on Voot are grabbing eyeballs!

Recently, Vikas Gupta was seen telling Hina Khan about Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula. He even claimed that Yuvika and Prince are planning to get married either by the end of 2017 or next year. Hina Khan adds that they have become quite serious about their relationship and also says that they didn't accept their relationship for a long time. Read on...