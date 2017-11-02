 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Finally! Yuvika Choudhary Reacts To Vikas Gupta’s Claim About Her Wedding With Prince

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only creating news inside the house, but also are hitting headlines for matters outside the house as well. The contestants' remark on other industries or celebrities, a few of which are shown in unseen videos on Voot are grabbing eyeballs!
Recently, Vikas Gupta was seen telling Hina Khan about Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula. He even claimed that Yuvika and Prince are planning to get married either by the end of 2017 or next year. Hina Khan adds that they have become quite serious about their relationship and also says that they didn't accept their relationship for a long time. Read on...
Vikas-Hina
Vikas feels that they did the right thing by not revealing about their relationship as their friends and family know about it already. He feels it is not necessary that everyone should know about them as it affects work!
Yuvika & Prince
It has to be recalled that Prince and Yuvika met on Bigg Boss 9 and ever since then, people have been speculating about their relationship.
Yuvika Is Not Getting Married!
When Yuvika was asked about Vikas' prediction about their marriage, she refuted it. She even dismissed the stories of keeping it secretive!
Yuvika Is Surprised With Her Marriage Buzz!
Yuvika was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am surprised with the buzz. I don't know when I am tying the knot but I'm sure as of now for me there's no marriage on cards."