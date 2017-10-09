 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 First Elimination: Zubair Khan Gets Evicted;Zubair Files Complaint Against Salman Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 was premiered on October 1, and 18 contestants entered the house which comprised of 12 commoners and 6 celebrities. We had reported about the first nomination that happened in the mid-week. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Jyoti Kumari and Zubair Khan were nominated for eviction.

The first elimination in the Bigg Boss 11 house happened yesterday (October 8). As expected, Zubair Khan has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Read on to know more...

Salman Lashes Out At Zubair In Saturday's (October 7) episode, we saw Salman lashing out at Zubair Khan as the latter used foul language inside the Bigg Boss house. Zubair’s Behaviour Irks Salman Zubair had even threatened the contestants and called Arshi ‘2 Rs lady'. Salman was extremely angry at Zubair that he asked him not to call him ‘bhaai'. Zubair Hospitalised Zubair was unable to take Salman's harsh words on national television and consumed pills inside the Bigg Boss house. He was later rushed to the hospital. Zubair Gets Evicted Later, Salman shocked the housemates by announcing Zubair is the one who has been evicted as he has got the least number of votes. Salman even added that he will be leaving to his house from the hospital! Zubair Files Complaint Against Salman! According to the latest report, Zubair has filed complaint against Salman for threatening him inside the Bigg Boss house. Priyank Sharma As we all know, Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 11 house by Salman. It is said that he is sent to the guest/secret room and might re-enter the show.

Will Priyank re-enter the show? After Salman lashed out at other contestants for their unnecessary fights inside the BB 11 house, will they change their attitude? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...