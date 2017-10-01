 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 First Fight! Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta Get Into An Argument In Front Of Salman Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens today (October 1). The host of the show, Salman Khan will be introducing to the contestants.

The makers of the show had recently shared a video, in which Salman was seen introducing Shilpa Shinde. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress also played a funny game. While Shilpa was still on stage, Salman called the next celebrity contestant, Vikas Gupta.

If the reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shinde had an argument with Vikas Gupta in front of Salman Khan!

For the uninitiated, Shilpa was in news for her fight with BJGPH makers. CINTAA had also banned her from working on Television. But later CINTAA squashed all reports and said that there was no such directive issued against her.

Shilpa had later blamed Vikas Gupta, &TV's head of programming, for the fallout. It is said that Vikas played a major role in replacing Shilpa on the show (BJGPH).

It has to be seen, how Shilpa and Vikas stay under one roof in the Bigg Boss 11 house along with other contestants!