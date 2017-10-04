 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 First Nomination: 5 Contestants Nominated; Padosis Save Hina Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 was premiered on October 1, and 18 contestants entered the house which comprised of 12 commoners and 6 celebrities. We had also reported about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde's first fight that happened in front of Salman Khan. Their argument continued inside the house as well.

In the previous episode, Akash irked everyone in the room by telling the positives and negatives of the other contestants. Vikas was quite irritated with Akash for this.

Vikas gave it back to Akash by saying he is not fit to be on the show and is commenting on everyone for attention.

It was a huge shocker to the contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house as Bigg Boss announced the first ever nominations of the season. The Bigg Boss asked the 'gharwale' to nominate two contestants with a valid reason.

Shilpa, Hina Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Zubair Khan were nominated by the gharwales. But, Bigg Boss gave another shocker to the contestants as the padosis were given the rights to nominate two of them, and save one contestant from the nominated list.

Padosis discussed among themselves and saved Hina as they felt she was sensible. Arshi Khan was nominated as they felt that she talks whatever comes to her mind! Another contestant who got nominated was, Bandgi Kalra. They felt that she is invisible in the house.

The final list of contestants who are nominated for the first eviction are - Shilpa, Jyoti, Zubeer, Arshi and Bandgi.